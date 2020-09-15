State police at Indiana report Tiffany Blattenberger, 30, of Black Lick was accused of drug possession after police allegedly found her under the influence of a controlled substance and in possession of suspected marijuana on Main Street in Burrell Township at around 4:39 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14. Blattenberger was taken to Indiana Regional Medical Center where she consented to a blood draw and was lodged in Indiana County Jail to await arraignment, according to police.
State police at Greensburg report state police fire marshals were called to a report of a porch fire at a home at 530 Market St. in Bolivar around 1 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 13. The fire caused minimal damage and its cause was undetermined pending further investigation. Around 5:30 a.m. the same morning, fire marshals were notified of another fire at the same location that fully consumed the home. The structure was a complete loss and the fire was ruled incendiary, police said. Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3256.
State police at Kiski Valley report John Truxal, 46, of Latrobe was cited for harassment after allegedly sending several unwanted text messages to a 31-year-old Blairsville man using multiple different phone numbers for an extended period of time around 6:18 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11.
State police at Indiana report someone entered a home on Susan Drive in Burrell Township between 2 and 2:15 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11,. and stole a purple zipper wallet containing a driver’s license and various credit cards with a total value of $40. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-357-1960.
State police at Greensburg report Tommy Thien Tran, 48, of Greensburg was cited for harassment after allegedly striking a 48-year-old Greensburg woman during an incident around 12:12 a.m. Sept. 9 on the 200 block of Wyoming Street in Hempfield Township.
