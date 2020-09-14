State police at Indiana report a 42-year-old Blairsville man was accused of DUI after allegedly driving a 2020 Harley-Davidson motorcycle without a motorcycle license, losing control of the motorcycle on gravel and crashing into a nearby home along Route 217 North in Black Lick Township around 9:10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 10. According to police, the man was transported by ambulance to Indiana Regional Medical Center and consented to a blood draw. Charges are pending.