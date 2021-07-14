State police at Greensburg report troopers received a report that an iPhone was found at 1:06 a.m. Friday within the parking lot of CVS on East Pittsburgh Street in Hempfield Township. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 724-832-3288.
Need help logging in?
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
LOCAL HEADLINES
- Pleasure Acres raising funds for horse and cat sanctuary
- Latrobe police issue warning on scam calls
- Derry pool reopens; councilman says upgrades are needed
- Latrobe, Unity, Derry put players on All-District team
- Bardine's advances to Teener semis, defeats Frontier Club, 15-6
- Clean-up, more demo work set for Ligonier Beach
- Commissioners still beefing over vote on airport restaurant lease agreement
- Colorado Rockies draft former GL standout Kokoska
- Latrobe Legion to face Yough in District 31 title game
- L-DA Teener League playoff schedule set
Most Popular
Articles
- Local girl Victory Brinker performing on ‘America’s Got Talent’ tonight
- Sweet Victory: 9-year-old Unity opera singer makes history with show-stopping performance on AGT
- Stand-off in Unity ends peacefully, man arrested
- Renee C. Newhouse
- Richard D. 'Rich' Porembka
- Derry Ag Fair begins Sunday, returns with full slate of events
- Wimmerton residents opposed to proposed intersection upgrades
- GL grad Kokoska prepares for MLB Draft
- GL graduate earns Merit Scholarship
- Unity Township to hold Steelers Week Aug. 2-8
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented