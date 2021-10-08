DUI arrest in Indiana
State police at Indiana arrested a 22-year-old Seward man on suspicion of driving under the influence following a traffic stop at 10:35 p.m. Oct. 3 on 11th Street in Indiana Borough.
Latrobe man found with drugs, paraphernalia
State police at Greensburg arrested Camryn Wingard, 37, of Latrobe after he was found in possession of drug paraphernalia and drugs when police responded to a report of a male screaming in a parking lot at 9:10 p.m. Sept. 19 in on Spruce Street in Unity Township.
Crash in shopping plaza
State police at Greensburg investigated an accident involving a 2018 Subaru Forester and 2013 Kia Sorento that collided at 3:05 p.m. Sept. 10 on Colony Lane in the Colony Lane Plaza in Unity Township. According to police, the collision occurred at an intersection when the driver of the Subaru reported they were not aware that incoming traffic didn’t have a stop sign. The investigation into the accident is continuing.
SUV hits guardrail in Donegal Township
State police at Greensburg said one vehicle hit a guardrail in an accident that occurred at 4:34 p.m. Oct. 1 on Route 31 in Donegal Township. Police report that Martha Layne 21, of Gibsonia was driving her 2011 Ford Escape west on Route 31 when she attempted to make a right turn onto Main Street at full speed and struck a guide rail. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Police report that neither Layne or her passenger, Michael Stolarz, seemed to be injured, but that both refused transportation to the hospital. Layne was later cited by police for turning movements.
Drugs a factor in head-on Unity Township crash
State police at Greensburg reported that drugs were involved with a one-vehicle crash when a 2004 Pontiac Vibe crashed into a stone wall head-on at 6:26 p.m. Sept. 5 along Trongo Road in Unity Township. The driver of the vehicle was taken by ambulance to a Pittsburgh hospital. A female passenger, meanwhile, was seen by a witness fleeing the scene on foot and was later found with a leg injury and transported to the hospital by ambulance. The driver later admitted to police to using heroin prior to the crash.
Case dismissed against Latrobe teen
State police at Greensburg have terminated a case involving a 13-year-old Latrobe teen who was accused of forcing another teen to watch him masturbate from another room between Aug. 16 and 23 in Unity Township. The case was dismissed because the victim didn’t wish any further prosecution.
State police at Greensburg investigated a one-vehicle crash that occurred at 12:59 a.m. Oct. 3 near St. Vincent College. According to police, a 2014 Toyota Prius was traveling southeast on Fraser Purchase Road when for some reason it left the road and struck a drainage ditch.
Police probe disturbance
State police at Greensburg responded to a report of a disturbance at 10:18 a.m. Oct. 1 at a residence on Allenbrooke Drive in Hempfield Township. Charges were filed against Adam Pellis, 39, of Greensburg for harassment.
State police at Greensburg responded to a report of an online scam at 1:09 p.m. Sept. 22 in Unity Township. According to police, Jessica Garsteck, 38, of Latrobe reported that $4,000 of hers was transferred using an online pay website. The investigation is continuing.
Concealed weapon found after crash
State police at Greensburg charged Joshua Lucot, 25, of Mount Pleasant with possession and carrying of a firearm without a license, following a motorcycle crash at 1:23 p.m. Sept. 29 in Hempfield Township. According to police, troopers responded to a crash of a 2007 Kawasaki at the intersection of Trouttown and Stone Church roads and found Lucot in possession of a firearm, which he did not have a license to carry.
Police investigate burglary at resale shop
State police at Greensburg report that nearly $4,000 worth of items were stolen during a burglary at 11:06 a.m. Sept. 18 at One Day at a Time resale shop in Hempfield Township. According to police, the items, totaling $3,837 in value, were stolen, included weapons, collectibles, jewelry and more. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 724-832-3488.
Fraudulent unemployment claim reported
State police at Greensburg said a 61-year-old Unity Township man has reported being the victim of a fraudulent unemployment claim at 9:32 a.m. Sept. 9. State police are investigating.
Driver arrested for DUI
State police at Greensburg arrested the driver of a 2014 Toyocar van container trailer for driving under the influence. State police report that Kevin Griffin, 39, of Greensburg was observed to be under the influence when he was stopped for traffic violations at 3:14 a.m. Sept. 6 on South Main Street in Southwest Greensburg.
Truck hits embankment in Hempfield
State police at Greensburg reported that a 2020 Ram 1500 pickup truck, driven by Roger A. Moore, 42, of Greensburg was traveling on West Otterman Street when it left the road and struck an embankment at 12:26 a.m. Oct. 3. Moore was not injured in the crash.
State police issue monthly report
State police at Greensburg have released its report of patrol activity for September, which included investigations of 120 crashes (68 reportable, two fatals, 21 hit and runs). The report included two people killed, 30 injured, along with 40 DUI arrests (28 on site and 12 crash-related). Troopers also issued 694 traffic citations and 750 warnings in September, and assisted 53 motorists for a total of 1,914 incidents last month.
Two-vehicle crash in Indiana County
State police at Indiana investigated a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 3:27 p.m. Sept. 28 in Burrell Township, Indiana County. According to the report, the accident occurred on Route 119 South near the intersection with Devinney Hollow Road when a 2007 GM Sierra, driven by Kris Weaver, 57, of Black Lick, was traveling south in the left lane when he made an unsafe turn in front of a 2021 Ford F-150 XLT, driven by David Slezak, 40, of Greensburg, causing an impact. Both trucks were disabled and both drivers were wearing seat belts and not seriously injured. Weaver was cited by police with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
