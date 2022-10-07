Vehicle stolen in Derry Township

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a motor vehicle theft Oct. 5 at 4:40 p.m. at 5559 state Route 982 in Derry Township. The victim is listed as a known 62-year-old male Loyalhanna resident. The missing vehicle is a black 2005 Scion XA (PA registration LMM-2276). The area was canvassed with negative results. Later, the vehicle was reportedly seen in the area of U.S. Route 30 in Greensburg at multiple locations. The vehicle is to be operated by two white juvenile males. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.