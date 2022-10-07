Vehicle stolen in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a motor vehicle theft Oct. 5 at 4:40 p.m. at 5559 state Route 982 in Derry Township. The victim is listed as a known 62-year-old male Loyalhanna resident. The missing vehicle is a black 2005 Scion XA (PA registration LMM-2276). The area was canvassed with negative results. Later, the vehicle was reportedly seen in the area of U.S. Route 30 in Greensburg at multiple locations. The vehicle is to be operated by two white juvenile males. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
Criminal mischief reported in Salem Twp.State police at Kiski Valley report investigating criminal mischief Oct. 4 at 1:58 p.m. at an Athena Drive location in Salem Township. According to the report, someone painted a trailer door, dented siding and stole a square tool. The property belongs to a known 53-year-old male Greensburg resident. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Kiski Valley.
Counterfeit $100 bill used at Kwik Fill
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating theft by deception Sept. 30 at 6:39 a.m. at Kwik Fill located at 1101 W. 4th Ave., Derry Township. According to the report, a known 34-year-old Derry male passed a counterfeit $100 bill at the business. The accused was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley.
Hit-and-run in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a hit-and-run Oct. 3 at 4:36 p.m. on state Route 982 west of High Street in Derry Township. According to the report, a truck tractor with possible full size trailer (white in color) was traveling south and failed to negotiate a right curve in the roadway and struck the porch roof of a residence located at 5175 state Route 982. The vehicle then struck a utility pole in the yard. Both points of impact were likely with the trailer from the vehicle. The trailer may have had “Maybach” across the doors on the rear of the trailer. The vehicle then fled south on state Route 982. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
Hit-and-run reported in Salem Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a hit-and-run crash Sept. 25 at 8:04 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 at its intersection with U.S. Route 119 in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2006 Toyota Avalon operated by 53-year-old Sandra M. Smith of Sidman. Unit No. 2 was a 2020 Hyundai IONIQ hybrid operated by 19-year-old Madison P. Rovenolt of Pittsburgh. Both vehicles were traveling westbound on Route 22. Unit No. 2 was stopped at a steady red signal facing west. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 in the rear causing minor damage. Both vehicles proceeded forward at the green signal, unit No. 1 turned off to exchange information but unit No. 2 did not stop. No injuries were reported and neither vehicle required towing.
Residents threatened with firearm
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating aggravated assault allegations Oct. 4 at 8 a.m. at a Deborah Circle location in Salem Township. It was reported that a known 36-year-old California male threatened two known victims – a 30-year-old female from Delmont and a 18-year-old male from Export – with a firearm during a verbal altercation at the victim’s residence. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-05. No one was identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley.
