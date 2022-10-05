Injuries in Hempfield Twp. crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Sept. 25 at 7:03 p.m. on state Route 819 north of Pear Lane in Hempfield Township. According to the report, the vehicle involved was a 2004 Ford Focus operated by 26-year-old Victoria C. Klapchar of Bradenville. There was one passenger in the vehicle, 26-year-old Brandon J. Spallone of Jeannette. The crash occurred as the Ford was traveling south on Route 819. The vehicle exited the roadway on the western shoulder to allegedly avoid a collision with a vehicle pulling onto Route 819 from a property located at 7494 Route 819. As the Ford exited the roadway, it struck an address marking sign and a guide rail. The vehicle then proceeded to roll once down an embankment where it came to final rest after striking a building with its roof. Klapchar was ejected from the front left window during the rollover. The vehicle sustained severe damage and was inoperable. Klapchar and Spallone were transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.
