PSP investigates Adelphoi assault
State police at Greensburg report investigating an assault Sept. 29 at 3:45 p.m. at Adelphoi Village, 1116 Village Way, Unity Township. According to the report, a female actor intentionally head-butted a 25-year-old Latrobe female, causing her to suffer a broken nose. The investigation is ongoing.
PSP assists in vehicle pursuit, arrest
State police at Greensburg report assisting North Huntingdon Township Police in a vehicle pursuit shortly after 9 p.m. Sept. 27 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, PSP was contacted by the North Huntingdon Township Police Department at roughly 6:50 p.m. to advise they were involved in a vehicle pursuit of a silver Nissan Versa. Officers advised PSP the vehicle was being operated by 28-year-old Dylan Michael Poole of Jeannette, who was wanted on multiple warrants from various agencies including the U.S. Marshals Service. North Huntingdon Township Police terminated the vehicle pursuit as Poole entered the turnpike and advised agencies to use caution if encountered. At approximately 9:04 p.m., PSP observed the silver Nissan traveling west on U.S. Route 30. It was confirmed this was the vehicle involved in the earlier pursuit and additional patrol units were requested. A high-risk felony traffic stop was conducted in the vicinity of Penn High Park Road and Hopewell Street, Hempfield Township, and both occupants of the vehicle were detained. The driver was identified as Poole. A record check revealed Poole had a DUI suspended driver’s license and was entered as wanted in the National Crime Information Center for various outstanding warrants, including bank robberies. The passenger in the vehicle was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg. The vehicle was found to be stolen and was displaying a registration plate from another vehicle. The report indicates the car is owned by Enterprise Rent-A-Car in North Huntingdon. Poole was transported to PSP Greensburg to be processed and arraigned. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court 10-3-01.
No injuries in Hempfield Twp. crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Sept. 26 at 10:16 a.m. on U.S. Route 30, approximately 40 feet east of Philip Lane, in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2014 Honda CRV operated by 78-year-old Agnes M. Gabonay of West Newton. Unit No. 2 was a 2022 Toyota RAV4 operated by 25-year-old Cristin Osornio of Monroeville, with one passenger, 24-year-old Chelsea S. Alvarez, also of Monroeville. The crash occurred as unit No. 1, which had just turned eastbound onto Route 30 from Philip Lane, attempted to turn left into a specialty food market from the left lane of Route 30 eastbound. Unit No. 1 collided unit No. 2, which was located in the right lane of Route 30 eastbound.
Freightliner turns into drainage ditch
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Sept. 28 at 11:55 a.m. on Mount Pleasant Road at its intersection with 7th Street in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, a 2023 Freightliner was traveling west on Mount Pleasant Road and attempted a right turn onto 7th Street. The rear left of the Freightliner left the paved portion of the roadway and entered into a drainage ditch. The Freightliner tilted to the right, raising the rear wheels from the roadway surface before coming to final rest on 7th Street, facing north. The Freightliner was not damaged and the earthen area surrounding the drainage ditch sustained moderate damage. The Freightliner was removed from the ditch by Raygor Recovery at the request of the operator. The driver was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
Unknown vehicle wipes out mailboxes
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run Oct. 1 at 10:02 p.m. in the vicinity of 146B Old Route 30, Hempfield Township. According to the report, a vehicle of unknown make and model was traveling east on Old Route 30, left the roadway on the north side and drove through two sets of mailboxes, sideswiped a utility pole and fled the scene.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Sept. 30 at 8:55 p.m. on Mount Pleasant Road at its intersection with Brinkerton Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2015 GMC Acadia operated by 42-year-old Jamie B. Depew of North Huntingdon. There were two passengers in the vehicle, a 4-year-old female and an infant female, both of North Huntingdon. Neither passenger suffered injuries. Unit No. 2 was a 2015 Cadillac SRX operated by 39-year-old Amanda G. Stein of Greensburg. As unit No. 2 was traveling south on Mount Pleasant Road past the intersection, unit No. 1 proceeded past a stop sign, causing a head-on collision. Unit No. 2 began to spin from the impact as unit No. 1 traveled forward to the shoulder and into a utility pole. Both vehicles came to final rest off of the roadway. Both drivers were transported to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital with suspected minor injuries.
Assault reported at facility
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating assault allegations Sept. 30 at 2:48 p.m. at Adelphoi Village. It was reported that a 17-year-old male juvenile of Milford assaulted a 13-year-old male juvenile of Waynesboro, causing visible injuries. The 13-year-old was transported via ambulance to UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for further assessment and treatment of injuries and later released. Charges for simple assault and harassment were filed at the Westmoreland County Juvenile Center in Greensburg.
