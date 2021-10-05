State police at Greensburg are investigating an incident of identity theft that occurred at 6:52 p.m. Sept. 29 after a Hempfield Township woman was notified by her human resource department of a fraudulent unemployment claim opened in her name. Another incident of the same nature was reported by a 65-year-old man from Latrobe. According to police, the victim reported that someone was able to reroute his unemployment payouts to another address.
State police at Greensburg cited Sarah J. Reihart, 29, of Irwin with careless driving after she crashed her 2021 Honda Passport into a 2019 Chevrolet Traverse, which was legally parked and unoccupied at 11 p.m. Aug. 21 in the parking lot the LIVE! Casino at Westmoreland Mall. Reihart left the scene, but was located and identified at a later time. Neither Reihart, nor her passenger Isabel Nfumu-Schmidt, 41, of North Huntingdon were injured in the crash.
State police at Indiana investigated a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 3:27 p.m. Sept. 28 in Burrell Township, Indiana County. According to police, A 2007 GMC Sierra truck was traveling on Route 119 South when the driver, Kris G. Weaver, 57, of Black Lick, changed lanes and slowed down in front of a 2021 Ford F-150 XLT truck, driven by David J. Slezak, 40, of Greensburg, which crashed into the rear of the GMC. Both drivers were reported to be wearing seat belts and were uninjured in the collision.
State police at Greensburg reported a 2008 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck struck a utility pole and a tree in a one-vehicle crash that occurred at 6:06 p.m. Sept. 16 on Youngstown Ridge Road, Unity Township. According to the report, the truck, driven by Zachary J. Stewart, 27, of Greensburg, drove off the northern shoulder of the road and struck the utility pole, spun around and then struck a tree. Stewart attempted to flee the scene, according to police, but was transported from the scene by ambulance for treatment of a possible injury.
State police at Greensburg are investigating the theft of multiple items from a vehicle between the hours of 12 a.m. and 10 a.m. Sept. 9 on 4th Avenue in Unity Township. Police said the items included a black Michael Kors backpack style purse ($250 value), a yellow Michael Kors wristlet ($62 value) and $62 worth of cash and bank cards. The items were recovered by state police at Kiski during a separate incident. Criminal charges are expected to be filed against Jesse Lawson, 27, of New Alexandria.
State police at Greensburg were called to the scene of an abandoned vehicle and found that Eron Dix, 55, of Seward used his John Deere tractor with a forklift attachment to lift a 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer and push it into Saint Clair Street in St. Clair Township. The incident caused $9,320.93 worth of damage to the vehicle.
State police at Greensburg responded to a report of a suicidal male in a 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander at 5:46 p.m. Sept. 28, along Route 130 in Unity Township. State police at Uniontown and Connellsville Police Department made contact with the man and transported him to a Pittsburgh hospital.
State police at Greensburg report that Keith Sobecki, 42, of Greensburg was not injured after his 2010 Ford Crown Victoria struck a deer on the Route 66 Turnpike at 6:48 a.m. Sept. 27.
State police at Indiana reported that a 25-year-old Indiana man has been charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and other drug-related offenses after paraphernalia indicative of distribution was found in his 2010 Toyota Camry at 5:28 p.m. Sept. 22 along Route 119 in Burrell Township, Indiana County.
State police at Greensburg cited Nicholas A. Palandro, 24, of Greensburg with public drunkenness after he appeared publicly intoxicated in the area of East Pittsburgh Street at the intersection with Stark Avenue at 1:01 a.m. Sept. 19. According to the report, he was observed stumbling on East Pittsburgh Street near the intersection with Stark Avenue. Police said he was trying to get home from Scooby’s Pub in Greensburg.
