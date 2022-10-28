Burglary investigated in New Stanton

State police at Greensburg report investigating a burglary Oct. 20 at 9:28 a.m. at a location along East Byers Avenue in New Stanton. According to the report, a 37-year-old McKees Rocks man who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg was taken into custody and charged. Three laptop computers valued at $1,500 were stolen in addition to a $10 screwdriver. A house window valued at $300 and a lockbox valued at $20 were reportedly damaged. The victim is listed as a known 50-year-old man from Carolina Beach, North Carolina.