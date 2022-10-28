Burglary investigated in New Stanton
State police at Greensburg report investigating a burglary Oct. 20 at 9:28 a.m. at a location along East Byers Avenue in New Stanton. According to the report, a 37-year-old McKees Rocks man who was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg was taken into custody and charged. Three laptop computers valued at $1,500 were stolen in addition to a $10 screwdriver. A house window valued at $300 and a lockbox valued at $20 were reportedly damaged. The victim is listed as a known 50-year-old man from Carolina Beach, North Carolina.
Duo jailed on active warrants
State police at Greensburg report apprehending two Greensburg residents for active arrest warrants. According to the report, PSP Greensburg received information that 40-year-old Joseph David Zemba Jr. and 34-year-old Jessica Elizabeth Fisher, both of Greensburg, were staying at a location along Glenmeade Road in Hempfield Township. Troopers confirmed both had active arrest warrants from Westmoreland County. They were both taken into custody and transported to Westmoreland County Prison. Various controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were seized from their possession. Charges for possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were filed against Fisher and Zemba in Magisterial District Court No. 10-2-01.
DUI reported in Bell Township
State police at Kiski Valley report filing DUI charges stemming from a traffic stop Oct. 12 at 3:18 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 981 and 3rd Avenue in Bell Township. According to the report, a known 34-year-old Edmon woman was stopped while operating a 2006 Chevrolet Colorado and subsequently charged with DUI (on view drugs). The defendant was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley.
Money and gift card scam
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating theft by deception Oct. 25 at 10:10 a.m. at a Longs Plan Road location in Salem Township. According to the report, a 77-year-old man and 74-year-old woman, both of New Alexandria, were scammed into sending money and gift cards to unknown actor(s). This investigation continues.
