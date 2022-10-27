Wildlife crash in Bell Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Oct. 24 at 11:16 p.m. on state Route 819 north of Coal Hollow Road in Bell Township. According to the report, 18-year-old Evan L. Endress was operating a 2012 Ford Fiesta south on Route 819 and made an abrupt swerve to avoid a deer, which ran out onto the southbound lane. Endress was unable to avoid impact with the deer. The Ford veered right and came to final rest partially in a field facing southeast.
Hit-and-run in New Alexandria
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 13 at 7:43 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 west of Main Street in New Alexandria. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2022 Chevrolet CK 2500 operated by 60-year-old James R. Pantaleano of Canonsburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2017 Kia Sorento operated by 63-year-old Lynn A. Brendlinger of Homer City. This crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling east on Route 22 in the right lane and changed lanes into unit No. 2’s lane of travel. Brendlinger was able to gain vehicle information and numerous attempts were made to contact Pantaleano, but were met with negative results.
Two-vehicle crash in Salem Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 13 at 4:35 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 west of Mark Drive in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 1988 Chevrolet S10 operated by 77-year-old Michael J. Wilson of Delmont. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Toyota Camry operated by 41-year-old Nicholas D. Kral of Delmont. This crash occurred as Wilson failed to see Kral’s vehicle stopped in the right lane of Route 22 eastbound. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2 on the rear end. Both vehicles were able to be moved off of the roadway. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and were not injured.
