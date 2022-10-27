Wildlife crash in Bell Township

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Oct. 24 at 11:16 p.m. on state Route 819 north of Coal Hollow Road in Bell Township. According to the report, 18-year-old Evan L. Endress was operating a 2012 Ford Fiesta south on Route 819 and made an abrupt swerve to avoid a deer, which ran out onto the southbound lane. Endress was unable to avoid impact with the deer. The Ford veered right and came to final rest partially in a field facing southeast.