State police reported that no one was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 11:28 a.m. Oct. 14 in Hempfield Township. Police said the accident occurred while both vehicles, a 2009 Honda Civic and a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox, were traveling east on Blair Street. Both vehicles sustained minor damage, but neither driver was hurt.
State police arrested Roger Strautman, 32, of Greensburg for harassment after a 58-year-old man reported that he made unwanted physical contact with him around 5 p.m. Oct. 3 in Mount Pleasant Township.
State police at Greensburg responded to a one-vehicle crash at 6:30 a.m. Oct. 17 in Hempfield Township that resulted in the driver suffering a minor injury. According to the report, Jessica R. Hornyak, 26, of Crabtree was driving her 2017 Jeep Wrangler on North Greengate Road when she swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway, lost control, struck a tree and rolled over in the middle of the road. She was transported to AHN Forbes Hospital for treatment.
