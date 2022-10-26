PSP files DUI charges
State police at Greensburg report filing DUI charges following a traffic stop 11:48 p.m. Oct. 22 at the intersection of East Main and Chestnut streets in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 53-year-old Christopher Angelona of Mount Pleasant was operating a 2005 Honda Pilot when he was stopped by troopers and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Angelona was transported to the PSP Greensburg barracks to submit to a chemical test before being processed and released. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-10.
Public drunkenness in Walmart, parking lot
State police at Greensburg report filing public drunkenness charges against a Bovard man following an incident Oct. 23 at 9:57 p.m. at Walmart, 2200 Greengate Center Drive, Hempfield Township. According to the report, 48-year-old Aaron Bauerle of Bovard was reportedly stumbling around Walmart and falling to the ground. Upon PSP arrival, Bauerle was in the parking lot and visibly impaired. Bauerle had warrants out of the Westmoreland County Sheriff’s Department and was transported to the Westmoreland County Prison.
Harassment in Mount Pleasant Twp.
State police at Greensburg report filing harassment charges following a disturbance Oct. 23 at 8:02 p.m. at 267 E. Main St., Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, parties included a 34-year old female, 15-year-old female and 13-year-old female, all of Mount Pleasant, and a 22-year-old Claysville male. The 34-year-old and 22-year-old were cited for harassment. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify anyone involved in the alleged incident.
Dump truck crashes into utility pole
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Oct. 15 at 11:30 p.m. on St. Clair Street at its intersection with Loyalhanna School Road in Derry Township. According to the report, a 2007 Chevrolet dump trunk operated by 62-year-old James C. Johnston of Latrobe left its lane of travel and struck a utility pole along the eastbound roadside of St. Clair Street. The dump truck continued traveling, striking a mailbox and road sign along the westbound roadside. Johnston then left the scene in the vehicle.
Hit-and-run in Bell Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a hit-and-run crash Oct. 22 at 9:44 p.m. on state Route 819 north of Coal Hollow Road in Bell Township. According to the report, unit No. 1, a vehicle of unknown make and model, was traveling north on Route 819 in Bell Township. The driver failed to see unit No. 2, a 2002 Toyota Camry which was parked as a result of a previous crash. The front bumper of the passenger side of unit No. 1 impacted the rear bumper on the driver side of unit No. 2. After impact, the unknown driver of unit No. 1 continued to travel north on Route 819 away from the crash scene, failing to provide information to the owner of unit No. 2. Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has information to aid this investigation should contact Trooper Stephen Rowe at PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
