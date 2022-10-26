PSP files DUI charges

State police at Greensburg report filing DUI charges following a traffic stop 11:48 p.m. Oct. 22 at the intersection of East Main and Chestnut streets in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, 53-year-old Christopher Angelona of Mount Pleasant was operating a 2005 Honda Pilot when he was stopped by troopers and found to be under the influence of alcohol. Angelona was transported to the PSP Greensburg barracks to submit to a chemical test before being processed and released. Charges were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-10.