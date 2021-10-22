State police at Greensburg are investigating multiple thefts from a rash of vehicle break-ins in Youngstown Borough at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 4. According to police, multiple items were taken, including a black Heckler & Koch VP 9mm pistol, valued at $700 and $385 in cash. Police are asking anyone with information to contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg are investigating a one-vehicle crash at 10:27 p.m. Oct. 8 on Carbon Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, the crash occurred as Jennifer Vukovich, 34, of Greensburg was traveling south in her 2005 Honda Civic SI at an undetermined rate of speed, when she crossed over the northbound lane, left the road and struck a tree. Vukovich suffered a minor injury to her knee, but denied medical treatment at the scene. Vukovich was cited by police for speeding after the accident.
State police at Greensburg report that a car crashed into a utility pole off of Route 30 in Hempfield Township at 9:56 p.m. Oct. 11. According to police, Logan S. Somers, 22, of Greensburg, suffered an injury in the crash and was taken to a Pittsburgh hospital by ambulance. Police said Somers said his 2007 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Route 30 in the right lane when he lost control of the vehicle after swerving to try to avoid another vehicle. However, witnesses contradicted and told police there weren’t any vehicles in the area that would have caused him to swerve. Somers was cited for speeding after the crash.
State police at Greensburg said neither driver was injured after a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 9:02 a.m. Oct. 11, at the intersection of Donohoe and Saxman roads in Unity Township. According to police, the accident occurred when Erika Showalter, 44, of Latrobe was traveling west on Donohoe Road in her 2006 Honda Accord and struck a 2015 Ford Focus, driven by James Kraus, 21, of New Kensington as he attempted to cross over Donohoe from Saxman Road to McCullough Road. Police cited Kraus for failure to stop at the stop sign.
State police at Greensburg report that one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 4:05 p.m. Oct. 12, in Unity Township. According to the report, a 2021 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Thomas Klosky, 38, of Derry struck the rear of a 2019 Nissan Rogue, driven by Helen Weber, 63, of Boswell as it was stopped at a red light on Route 30 just west of Lewis Road. Weber was transported from the scene to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital following the accident for treatment of a minor injury. Klosky was issued a citation for following too closely.
State police at Greensburg investigated an incident that occurred between two teenagers on Sept. 27 in Hempfield Township. According to police, a 17-year-old girl threatened to cut a 16-year-old girl with a knife the next time she saw her during a verbal argument. No weapons were observed by either party.
State police at Indiana reported the discovery of a methamphetamine dump site on Oct. 6 in southern Indiana County. According to police, a resident cleaning up trash on Dilltown Heights Road, Buffington Township, called police after finding suspicious materials indicative of the one-pot method of manufacturing methamphetamine. The Pennsylvania State Police Clandestine Laboratory Response Team (CLRT) responded and found 19 acid generators, three one-pot vessels, two empty containers of Drano and six empty blister packs believed to be from pseudoephendrine packaging in a wooded area approximately 25 to 150 feet off the road. No suspects have been identified. Police remind residents to immediately call 911 should they discover a possible methamphetamine dumping site as necessary precautions need to be taken to minimize the risk of exposure, contamination or physical injury including not touching materials and remaining upwind and uphill from the suspected hazardous substances.
State police at Indiana cited a 34-year-old man and 44-year-old woman involved in a domestic dispute at 1:47 a.m. Oct. 14 on Oakland Avenue in White Township, Indiana County.
State police at Indiana investigated a terroristic threat posed as a question in a SnapChat group chat thread between Oct. 9-10 in Burrell Township, Indiana County. According to police, someone under the handle of “Trinian” sent the threatening message involving a 43-year-old man from Glenshaw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.