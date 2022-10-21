Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 13 at 7:57 a.m. on state Route 136 at its intersection with Harry Long Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2003 Saturn L200 operated by 83-year-old Jane E. Oplinger of Arona. Unit No. 2 was a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 35-year-old Corey L. Mentch of Irwin. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was going to turn left onto Harry Long Road. Unit No. 1 turned into the southbound lane and struck unit No. 2 on the front passenger side. Unit No. 1 was towed from the scene.
Assault investigated at Adelphoi
State police at Greensburg report investigating an alleged assault which occurred Oct. 16 at Adelphoi Village in Unity Township. According to the report, the incident involved a male staff member and a 14-year-old male juvenile of Howard. The investigation is ongoing.
PSP: Juvenile caught with THC
State police at Greensburg report investigating drug possession Sept. 29 at 12:12 a.m. at a location along state Route 136 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 16-year-old female juvenile of Manor was found to be in possession of a vape pen containing THC. Charges were filed Oct. 18 with Westmoreland County Juvenile Court.
Drug possession in East Huntingdon Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating drug possession Sept. 29 at 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 119 south and Quarry Street Extension in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, 27-year-old Jeremy Moree of Scottdale was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop while driving a 2009 Hyundai Elantra. Charges were filed Oct. 17 in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-10.
Wildlife crash in Derry Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Oct. 16 at 9:17 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 west of Ravine Park Road in Derry Township. According to the report, 38-year-old Corey R. Homer of North Versailles was operating a 2018 Ford Focus westbound on Route 22 when his vehicle struck a deer. The Ford sustained severe front end and engine compartment damage and was towed from the scene by Danser’s Towing.
Ambulance in Hempfield Twp. wreck
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 17 at 7:31 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 east of North Greengate Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2019 Ram 2500 Mutual Aid ambulance operated by 25-year-old Elizabeth R. Harhai of Greensburg, A 23-year-old passenger, Christian L. Garris of Greensburg, also was in the vehicle. A patient, 72-year-old Dunbar resident, was on a stretcher inside the ambulance. Unit No. 2 was a 2015 Dodge Dart operated by 79-year-old Dorothy B. Lockard of North Huntingdon. The crash occurred as the ambulance was traveling west with all emergency lights and sirens activated while transporting a patient to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. The Dodge Dart was legally stopped in the fast lane at a red light. Garris attempted to pass on the left to proceed through the intersection and struck the Dodge Dart. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. No injuries were reported.
Public drunkenness at Burger King
State police at Greensburg report filing public drunkenness charges against a 44-year-old Greensburg man following an incident Oct. 18 at 8:26 p.m. at Burger King, 408 S. 3rd St., Youngwood. According to the report, Christopher Jones tried entering Burger King’s closed dining room while yelling. He then tried to sleep in a grassy area nearby. Jones was under the influence of alcohol and was issued a citation.
Hit-and-run in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run Oct. 15 at 11:31 p.m. outside Sharky’s Café in Unity Township. According to the report, a white pickup truck was attempting to leave the parking lot and struck a 2019 Audi Q5. The driver of the white pickup truck did not remain at the scene of the crash and report it, and instead fled the scene. The Audi sustained minor damages to the driver side door.
Hit-and-run reported on Route 819
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash Oct. 1 at 10:50 p.m. on state Route 819 at its intersection with Mount Pleasant Connell Road in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a GMC vehicle operated by an unknown male. Unit No. 2 was a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta operated by 18-year-old Brynn E. Glowacki of Mount Pleasant. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling east on the right lane of Route 819, approaching its intersection with Mount Pleasant Connell Road. Unit No. 2 was negotiating a right turn onto Route 819 eastbound. Unit No. 1 continued through the intersection on a steady red light, striking the driver side of unit No. 2. After initial impact, unit No. 1 continued in an eastern direction from the scene, coming to final rest in a parking lot approximately one-half mile southeast from the wreck. Unit No. 2 followed unit No. 1 to the location in this parking lot. Glowacki provided her information to the driver of unit No. 1, who then fled the area. Unit No. 1 sustained minor front passenger side damage. Unit No. 2 sustained moderate driver side body damage. This damage also contained red paint transfer from unit No. 1.
