Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Twp.

State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 13 at 7:57 a.m. on state Route 136 at its intersection with Harry Long Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2003 Saturn L200 operated by 83-year-old Jane E. Oplinger of Arona. Unit No. 2 was a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 35-year-old Corey L. Mentch of Irwin. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was going to turn left onto Harry Long Road. Unit No. 1 turned into the southbound lane and struck unit No. 2 on the front passenger side. Unit No. 1 was towed from the scene.