PSP: Crash in no passing zone

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 18 at 7:14 p.m. on state Route 286 east of Palko Road in Bell Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2004 Subaru Legacy operated by 19-year-old Emily S. Golik of Saltsburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2012 Thoroughbred boat trailer model Ace 29.1. The crash occurred on Route 286 approximately 1,000 feet east of Palko Road. Unit No. 1 attempted to pass a vehicle that was slowing to make a left turn into a private residence at 2224 Route 286. Unit No. 1 traveled into the left lane to pass in a no passing zone and observed the vehicle starting to turn left. Golik steered to the left and traveled off of the left lane and struck unit No. 2, a legally parked motor home on the property at 2224 Route 286. Unit No. 1 sustained heavy front end damage and the front airbags were deployed. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Kotchka Towing. Golik reported knee pain at the scene but was not transported to a medical facility. Unit No. 2 sustained heavy front end damage and remained at the scene. PSP was assisted at the scene by members of the Bell Township and Avonmore volunteer fire departments, and Vandergrift and Oklahoma EMS personnel.