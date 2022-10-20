PSP: Crash in no passing zone
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 18 at 7:14 p.m. on state Route 286 east of Palko Road in Bell Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2004 Subaru Legacy operated by 19-year-old Emily S. Golik of Saltsburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2012 Thoroughbred boat trailer model Ace 29.1. The crash occurred on Route 286 approximately 1,000 feet east of Palko Road. Unit No. 1 attempted to pass a vehicle that was slowing to make a left turn into a private residence at 2224 Route 286. Unit No. 1 traveled into the left lane to pass in a no passing zone and observed the vehicle starting to turn left. Golik steered to the left and traveled off of the left lane and struck unit No. 2, a legally parked motor home on the property at 2224 Route 286. Unit No. 1 sustained heavy front end damage and the front airbags were deployed. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Kotchka Towing. Golik reported knee pain at the scene but was not transported to a medical facility. Unit No. 2 sustained heavy front end damage and remained at the scene. PSP was assisted at the scene by members of the Bell Township and Avonmore volunteer fire departments, and Vandergrift and Oklahoma EMS personnel.
Hit-and-run in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a hit-and-run crash Oct. 13 at 7:43 a.m. at 1605 Latrobe Derry Road in Derry Township. According to the report, a vehicle of unknown make and model went off of the roadway on the westbound side and struck a mailbox and a 2007 Jeep Patriot, which was legally parked. The unknown vehicle then fled the scene. The unknown vehicle left red/burgundy paint and window glass at the scene of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780. The investigating trooper is Josh Abernathy.
PSP investigating terroristic threats
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating alleged terroristic threats Oct. 17 at 11:20 a.m. at a location along North Chestnut Street Extension in Derry Township. According the report, PSP determined a “general threat” was made by a known 16-year-old Blairsville male but there were “no means for the threat to be carried out nor was there intent by the suspect to complete the threat.” The investigation continues.
Vehicle strikes utility pole
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a hit-and-run crash Oct. 9 at 5:48 p.m. off of Wood Street in Derry Township. A vehicle of unknown make and model struck a utility pole and drove away. There were no witnesses and no evidence recovered at the scene. Anyone with information is asked to please contact PSP Kiski Valley at 724-697-5780.
DUI reported in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a DUI (on view alcohol) Oct. 16 at 2:35 a.m. at the intersection of Lindwood Drive and Bothwell Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 46-year-old Vanessa Dice of Saltsburg was found to be DUI following observed traffic violations while driving a 2009 Ford Focus.
Truck crashes into woods
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Oct. 13 at 6:16 p.m. on state Route 259 east of Hamill School Road in Fairfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2005 Ford F350 operated by 33-year-old Charles H. Haase of Robinson. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling north on Route 259, crossed over into the opposing lane and continued off of the roadway. The truck crashed into the woods several feet off of the roadway and came to final rest on a wooded hillside facing east. The vehicle sustained disabling damage. Haase was placed into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
Two-vehicle crash in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 13 at 7:57 a.m. on state Route 136 at its intersection with Harry Long Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2003 Saturn L200 operated by 83-year-old Jane E. Oplinger of Arona. Unit No. 2 was a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 35-year-old Corey L. Mentch of Irwin. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was going to turn left onto Harry Long Road. Unit No. 1 turned into the southbound lane and struck unit No. 2 on the front passenger side. Unit No. 1 was towed from the scene.
Assault investigated at Adelphoi
State police at Greensburg report investigating an alleged assault which occurred Oct. 16 at Adelphoi Village in Unity Township. According to the report, the incident involved a male staff member and a 14-year-old male juvenile of Howard. The investigation is ongoing.
PSP: Juvenile caught with THC
State police at Greensburg report investigating drug possession Sept. 29 at 12:12 a.m. at a location along state Route 136 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 16-year-old female juvenile of Manor was found to be in possession of a vape pen containing THC. Charges were filed Oct. 18 with Westmoreland County Juvenile Court.
Drug possession in East Huntingdon Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating drug possession Sept. 29 at 5:25 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. Route 119 south and Quarry Street Extension in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, 27-year-old Jeremy Moree of Scottdale was found to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana during a traffic stop while driving a 2009 Hyundai Elantra. Charges were filed Oct. 17 in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-10.
Wildlife crash in Derry Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Oct. 16 at 9:17 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 west of Ravine Park Road in Derry Township. According to the report, 38-year-old Corey R. Homer of North Versailles was operating a 2018 Ford Focus westbound on Route 22 when his vehicle struck a deer. The Ford sustained severe front end and engine compartment damage and was towed from the scene by Danser’s Towing.
Commented