State police are investigating multiple reports of fraudulent unemployment scams in the area. State police at Indiana report the identities of a 47-year-old female and a male (age unknown) both from Blairsville, a 78-year-old female from Kent and a 70-year-old Shelocta man, were used to file for unemployment benefits between Oct. 4 and 13. In addition, state police at Greensburg also received similar reports involving the identities of a 42-year-old Irwin man on Oct. 12.
State police at Greensburg are investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 10:14 p.m. Oct. 13 in Sewickley Township. According to police, both drivers of the 1997 Ford F350 and Dodge Ram 1500, fled the scene of the crash, which occurred in the 600 block of Herminie Road. The trucks both sustained damage. The Ford pickup was disabled and left at the scene, but the Dodge pickup truck was gone when troopers arrived.
State police at Greensburg responded to a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 8:08 a.m. Oct. 13 at the intersection of Monastery Drive and Route 981. Both drivers, Janina Hall, 54, and Loren Means, 42, both of Latrobe, were not injured in the crash.
State police at Greensburg reported that someone broke the window of a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox belonging to a 52-year-old Latrobe man while it was parked on Horseshoe Drive in Unity Township.
State police at Greensburg are investigating an accident that occurred at 7:11 p.m. Oct. 13 on the ramp of the Mount Pleasant Road exit off of Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to police, a 2015 Ford Fiesta, driven by Elizabeth Ringstad, 23, of Greensburg, struck the rear of a 2019 Honda Civic, driven by Cheryl Matson, 58, of Greensburg, as it was attempting to merge onto Route 30. No one was injured in the crash.
State police at Greensburg report that three vehicles collided at 3:55 p.m. Oct. 12 on Route 30 in Hempfield Township. The drivers of all three vehicles escaped injury, but the police report that Dorothy Loughner, 76, of Greensburg, a passenger in one of the cars suffered an injury and was transported by ambulance to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital. The severity of her injuries is not known.
Commented