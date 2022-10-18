Two-vehicle crash in Loyalhanna Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 15 at 5:57 p.m. on state Route 286 east of Brett Lane in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2010 Chevrolet S10 operated by 79-year-old Albert L. Shearer of Avonmore. Unit No. 2 was a 2007 Honda CRV operated by 20-year-old Maylee G. Bates of Saltsburg. A 17-year-old female passenger of Saltsburg also was in unit No. 2. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was fully stopped with the left signal on preparing to turn left onto Brett Lane. Unit No. 1 was heading west on Route 286. Shearer “had the sun in his eyes” and did not see unit No. 2 and rear-ended the vehicle.
Injuries reported in Salem Twp. crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a three-vehicle crash Oct. 14 at 11:21 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 at its intersection with Salem Plaza Drive in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox operated by 31-year-old Andrew C. Gagliardi of McKees Rocks. Unit No. 2 was a 2016 Nissan Frontier operated by 31-year-old Richard G. Jenkins of Delmont. Unit No. 3 was a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 69-year-old Beverly J. Safran of Greensburg. The crash occurred on Route 22 at its intersection with Salem Plaza Drive in Salem Township. Unit No. 1 was traveling west on Route 22 and failed to stop at a steady red light at Salem Plaza Drive. Unit No. 1 proceeded into the intersection and struck unit No. 2 which was turning left from Salem Plaza Drive onto Route 22 east. Unit No. 2 was forced to the west and struck unit No. 3 which was traveling beside unit No. 2 from Salem Plaza Drive to Hollywood Boulevard. Unit No. 1 and No. 2 came to final rest in the intersection and unit No. 3 came to final controlled rest in the Rite Aid parking lot. Gagliardi suffered a contusion to his left arm. Jenkins suffered unknown injuries to his head and neck and was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to Forbes Hospital for treatment. Jenkins was not wearing a seatbelt. Safran was not injured. Airbags were deployed in unit No. 1 and No. 2. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by Mutual Aid Ambulance Service and personnel from the Forbes Road, Delmont, Slickville and White Valley volunteer fire departments.
PSP: Wallet stolen at IHOP
State police at Greensburg report investigating a theft which occurred sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Oct. 12 at IHOP in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 45-year-old female Greensburg resident and IHOP employee told PSP her wallet was stolen. The investigation is ongoing.
Vehicle strikes utility pole
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Oct. 11 at 4:02 p.m. in the vicinity of 8545 state Route 819, Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 16-year-old Greensburg male was operating a 2010 Hyundai Elantra south on Route 819 when he failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway and struck a utility pole. A 16-year-old New Stanton male also was in the vehicle. There were no injuries reported.
Charges pending in traffic stop
State police at Greensburg report pending charges following a traffic stop Oct. 13 at 5:13 p.m. at the intersection of Bovard Luxor Road and Brownlee Lane in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 43-year-old Johnstown male was stopped for improper driving actions. He provided a false identification, appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance, was found to be in possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, and had active warrants. Criminal charges are pending. The vehicle involved was a 2015 GMC Terrain.
Two-vehicle crash in Donegal Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 7 at 12:52 p.m. on state Route 31 at its intersection with state Route 711 in Donegal Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2001 Chevrolet 6500 operated by 27-year-old Gary L. Nichelson Jr. of Normalville. Unit No. 2 was a 2013 Ford Escape operated by 66-year-old Deborah J. Hunkele of Pittsburgh. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was traveling east on Route 31 approaching its intersection with Route 711. Unit No. 1 was traveling west on Route 31 approaching the intersection to turn left onto Kings Way. Unit No. 1 failed to yield right of way to unit No. 2, entered the intersection to turn left and made contact with unit No 2. Unit No. 2 sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene. Unit No. 1 sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene. Both drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Counterfeit currency used at Walmart
State police at Greensburg report investigating retail theft and counterfeit currency Oct. 7 at 5:58 p.m. at Walmart, Summit Ridge Plaza, East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, a male and female used counterfeit currency to purchase approximately $400 in merchandise. Among the reported stolen items listed by PSP was a baby monitor valued at $150. The counterfeit currency used was “smaller than normal” $20 notes and “repeated serial numbers.” The investigation is ongoing.
Commented