Two-vehicle crash in Loyalhanna Twp.

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 15 at 5:57 p.m. on state Route 286 east of Brett Lane in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2010 Chevrolet S10 operated by 79-year-old Albert L. Shearer of Avonmore. Unit No. 2 was a 2007 Honda CRV operated by 20-year-old Maylee G. Bates of Saltsburg. A 17-year-old female passenger of Saltsburg also was in unit No. 2. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was fully stopped with the left signal on preparing to turn left onto Brett Lane. Unit No. 1 was heading west on Route 286. Shearer “had the sun in his eyes” and did not see unit No. 2 and rear-ended the vehicle.