Two-vehicle crash in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 12 at 7:11 p.m. on state Route 982 in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 65-year-old George F. Piper of Bradenville. Unit No. 2 was a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 62-year-old Michael A. Knott of Derry. A passenger, 58-year-old Janet M. Knott of Derry, also was in unit No. 2. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 sideswiped unit No. 2 and proceeded south before pulling over. It was determined Piper was under the influence and subsequently arrested. Charges are pending blood results.
No injuries in Salem Township wreck
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 13 at 4 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 in Salem Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2018 Chrysler 300 operated by 29-year-old Jacob J. Healy of Hilliard, Ohio. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Jeep Cherokee operated by 45-year-old Michael J. Wynkoop of Ford City. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 struck the rear end of unit No. 2 while it was stopped in the right lane of Route 22 westbound. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts and were not injured.
Wildlife causes Derry Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Oct. 13 at 9:51 p.m. on state Route 217 south of Gray Station Road in Derry Township. According to the report, 27-year-old Tyler J. Bradley of Indiana was driving a 2020 Toyota Tacoma north on Route 217 when he observed a deer in his lane of travel. Bradley was able to slow down and tried to avoid contact with the deer. Bradley told PSP the deer moved into the front right side of his vehicle and impacted.
Two-vehicle crash in Loyalhanna Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 9 at 1:14 p.m. on state Route 981 at its intersection with state Route 286 in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2008 Pontiac Vibe operated by 55-year-old Kristina A. Wylie of Butler. Unit No. 2 was a 2004 Mazda Miata operated by 68-year-old Robert E. Kaminski of New Kensington. According to the report, unit No. 1 rolled through the stop sign at the intersection of routes 286 and 981, and hit unit No. 2 head-on.
Arrest made in farm tractor theft
State police at Kiski Valley report filing charges against 54-year-old Gary Lauffer of Saltsburg following the theft of a International farm tractor 786 valued at $15,000 from a state Route 819 location in Bell Township. The incident reportedly occurred 2 p.m. Oct. 14. Lauffer was located by PSP and taken into custody. He was charged and lodged in Westmoreland County Prison pending arraignment.
