Two-vehicle crash in Derry Township

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 12 at 7:11 p.m. on state Route 982 in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 65-year-old George F. Piper of Bradenville. Unit No. 2 was a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 62-year-old Michael A. Knott of Derry. A passenger, 58-year-old Janet M. Knott of Derry, also was in unit No. 2. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 sideswiped unit No. 2 and proceeded south before pulling over. It was determined Piper was under the influence and subsequently arrested. Charges are pending blood results.