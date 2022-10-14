PSP: Medical episode leads to crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Oct. 10 at 2:43 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 west of Old William Penn Highway in Salem Township. According to the report, 35-year-old Patrick J. Kelly of Canonsburg was driving a 2020 GMC Savana westbound on Route 22 when he began to experience a medical episode. Kelly’s vehicle traveled off of the roadway, struck an embankment and possibly a tree off of the north shoulder of Route 22 before returning to the roadway, traveling across both westbound lanes and swiping the center concrete median. The vehicle came to final rest on the south shoulder of the westbound lanes of Route 22 facing west. The GMC Savana sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Gombach Towing. Kelly was transported from the scene to Forbes Hospital via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service.
