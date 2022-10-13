Hit-and-run in Unity Township

State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash Oct. 1 at 11:05 p.m. on state Route 981 at its intersection with Pleasant Unity Road in Unity Township. According to the report, the crash occurred at the roundabout of Charles Houck Road and Pleasant Unity Road in Unity Township. Unit No. 1, a vehicle of unknown make and model operated by an unknown driver, was traveling eastbound and entering the roundabout when the driver failed to yield to unit No. 2, a 2021 Kia Sportage operated by 64-year-old Jeanne M. Muir of Acme. Unit No. 1 subsequently struck unit No. 2. Muir pulled over as unit No. 1 fled the scene. Muir was not injured in the hit-and-run and was able to drive her vehicle from the scene.