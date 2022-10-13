Hit-and-run in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash Oct. 1 at 11:05 p.m. on state Route 981 at its intersection with Pleasant Unity Road in Unity Township. According to the report, the crash occurred at the roundabout of Charles Houck Road and Pleasant Unity Road in Unity Township. Unit No. 1, a vehicle of unknown make and model operated by an unknown driver, was traveling eastbound and entering the roundabout when the driver failed to yield to unit No. 2, a 2021 Kia Sportage operated by 64-year-old Jeanne M. Muir of Acme. Unit No. 1 subsequently struck unit No. 2. Muir pulled over as unit No. 1 fled the scene. Muir was not injured in the hit-and-run and was able to drive her vehicle from the scene.
Vehicle strikes guide rail
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Oct. 10 at 6:27 p.m. on state Route 271 east of Allegheny Lane in Ligonier Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2007 Chrysler PT Cruiser operated by 23-year-old Shane T. Steele of Johnstown. Steele was traveling south on Route 271 when his vehicle struck the guide rail on the left side of the roadway. The PT Cruiser then struck the guide rail on the right side of the roadway before coming to final rest facing south.
Derry man charged with resisting arrest
State police at Kiski Valley report filing resisting arrest charges against a 46-year-old Derry man following an incident Oct. 6 at 12:21 p.m. According to the report, Nain Sturges was apprehended at 5092 state Route 982, Derry Township, and resisted arrest as he was taken into custody.
Commented