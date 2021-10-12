State police at Greensburg responded to two domestic incidents involving the same suspect on the same day in Hempfield Township. According to police, Kory Ross, 33, of Greensburg was arrested for an incident that took place at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 23 at a home on Dolphin Lane, and then police went back out at 10:31 a.m. for another report of a domestic incident at the same residence, during which Ross was taken into custody for violating a protection from abuse order. The original charges of harassment and simple assault were dismissed after the victim refused to cooperate at Ross’s hearing.
State police at Indiana are investigating four separate cases of identity theft/theft by deception related to fraudulent unemployment claims in Indiana County. On Sept. 27, police responded to two reports — one for a 63-year-old woman from Brush Valley Township and one for a 41-year-old woman from Blairsville (Burrell Township). On Oct. 4, police received reports involving a 55-year-old woman from Homer City (Center Township) and a 31-year-old woman from Seward (East Wheatfield Township).
State police at Indiana reported that the catalytic converter had been cut off a truck parked for repairs along Route 286 in Center Township, Indiana County, sometime between 4 p.m. Sept. 24 and 11:16 a.m. Sept. 27. State police are continuing to investigate. The estimated value of the part was set at $1,339.
State police at Indiana arrested Terry Stiffey, 43, of Indiana for driving under the influence and possession of drug paraphernalia, after he was found by police along Route 119 in Center Township. Police had been seeking him following a domestic dispute. After transporting Stiffey to Indiana Regional Medical Center to submit a legal blood draw on the DUI charge, Stiffey was taken to the Indiana County Jail related to the domestic dispute charge.
