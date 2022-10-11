Two-vehicle crash in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 3 at 4:09 p.m. on U.S. Route 22 at its intersection with State Park Road in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2016 Ford F-150XLT operated by 69-year-old Gary Deemer of Greensburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 operated by 21-year-old Shelby A. Rumbaugh of New Alexandria. Unit No. 2 was traveling east on Route 22 in the left eastbound lane and was located west of State Park Road. Unit No. 1, a pickup truck towing a trailer, was stopped in the left turn lane of Route 22 westbound. Unit No. 1 proceeded to turn left and began crossing the eastbound lanes of Route 22 to proceed onto State Park Road. At this time, unit No. 2 struck unit No. 1’s trailer as it was in the left eastbound lane of Route 22. Unit No. 2 continued in its lane and came to final rest in the left eastbound lane of Route 22, facing east. Unit No. 1 continued after being struck and came to final rest across the entrance of State Park Road, facing mostly west. PSP was assisted at the scene by members of the Bradenville, New Alexandria and Blairsville VFDs, and Mutual Aid Ambulance Service and Bob Hafer’s Towing.
