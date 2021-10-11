State police at Greensburg charged Joshua Lucot, 25, of Mount Pleasant with possession and carrying of a firearm without a license, following a motorcycle crash at 1:23 p.m. Sept. 29 in Hempfield Township. According to police, troopers responded to a crash of a 2007 Kawasaki at the intersection of Trouttown and Stone Church roads and found Lucot in possession of a firearm, which he did not have a license to carry.
State police at Greensburg report that nearly $4,000 worth of items were stolen during a burglary at 11:06 a.m. Sept. 18 at One Day at a Time resale shop in Hempfield Township. According to police, the items, totaling $3,837 in value, were stolen, included weapons, collectibles, jewelry and more. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 724-832-3488.
State police at Greensburg said a 61-year-old Unity Township man has reported being the victim of a fraudulent unemployment claim at 9:32 a.m. Sept. 9. State police are investigating.
State police at Greensburg arrested the driver of a 2014 Toyocar van container trailer for driving under the influence. State police report that Kevin Griffin, 39, of Greensburg was observed to be under the influence when he was stopped for traffic violations at 3:14 a.m. Sept. 6 on South Main Street in Southwest Greensburg.
State police at Greensburg reported that a 2020 Ram 1500 pickup truck, driven by Roger A. Moore, 42, of Greensburg was traveling on West Otterman Street when it left the road and struck an embankment at 12:26 a.m. Oct. 3. Moore was not injured in the crash.
State police at Greensburg have released its report of patrol activity for September, which included investigations of 120 crashes (68 reportable, two fatals, 21 hit and runs). The report included two people killed, 30 injured, along with 40 DUI arrests (28 on site and 12 crash-related). Troopers also issued 694 traffic citations and 750 warnings in September, and assisted 53 motorists for a total of 1,914 incidents last month.
State police at Indiana investigated a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 3:27 p.m. Sept. 28 in Burrell Township, Indiana County. According to the report, the accident occurred on Route 119 South near the intersection with Devinney Hollow Road when a 2007 GM Sierra, driven by Kris Weaver, 57, of Black Lick, was traveling south in the left lane when he made an unsafe turn in front of a 2021 Ford F-150 XLT, driven by David Slezak, 40, of Greensburg, causing an impact. Both trucks were disabled and both drivers were wearing seat belts and not seriously injured. Weaver was cited by police with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Commented