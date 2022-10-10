No injuries in Derry Township crash

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Sept. 27 at 2:49 p.m. on Bairdstown Road in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2022 Chevrolet Blazer operated by 21-year-old Jordyn P. Kish of New Florence. Kish was traveling east on Bairdstown Road when the vehicle failed to maintain its lane of travel, departed the right side of the roadway and struck a roadside boulder. The Blazer sustained disabling damage to the front and rear passenger side wheels, and the front passenger suspension components. All airbags equipped in the vehicle deployed. Kish was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured.