No injuries in Derry Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Sept. 27 at 2:49 p.m. on Bairdstown Road in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2022 Chevrolet Blazer operated by 21-year-old Jordyn P. Kish of New Florence. Kish was traveling east on Bairdstown Road when the vehicle failed to maintain its lane of travel, departed the right side of the roadway and struck a roadside boulder. The Blazer sustained disabling damage to the front and rear passenger side wheels, and the front passenger suspension components. All airbags equipped in the vehicle deployed. Kish was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was not injured.
PSP investigating Taco Bell theft
State police at Greensburg report investigating a theft of approximately $2,124 in cash from Taco Bell in Unity Township. The alleged theft reportedly occurred between 9 p.m. Oct. 3 at 5 a.m. Oct. 4. A suspect is known and the investigation is ongoing.
Package stolen from residence
State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of a package Sept. 21 at 4:38 p.m. at a residence in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, no video surveillance was located in the area. The victim, a known 48-year-old female of Hunker, told PSP the item taken was a flannel shirt valued at $12. The victim was provided an incident number to give to USPS.
Verizon account hacked
State police at Greensburg report investigating identity theft Oct. 5 at 10:12 a.m. at a location along Old Route 31 in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, PSP has an ongoing investigation regarding ID theft involving a known 67-year-old Mount Pleasant Township male and Verizon Wireless as the victim’s account was hacked.
Criminal mischief in Sewickley Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating an act of criminal mischief Sept. 14 at 7:03 p.m. at a location along Dick Station Road in Sewickley Township. According to the report, PSP responded to the location for a report of damage to two neighbors’ items at their residences. Each involved party related that the other party had damaged their items but were unable to provide any evidence. Both parties denied any involvement in the damage of the items. The landlord of the residences was notified of the incident. No further leads have developed at this time.
PSP: Woman mistakenly billed for ambulance ride
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception (identity theft) Sept. 26 at 11:24 a.m. at a Zoe Lane location in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a known 49-year-old female Greensburg resident told PSP she had been billed for an ambulance trip that she never took. The victim related that she got a copy of the bill and it was not her signature on it. The victim related she only needed an incident number to file a claim with Mutual Aid.
Commented