State police at Indiana report Monty Gene Smith, 36, of Saltsburg was captured Thursday, Oct. 8, by the Pinellas County (Fla.) Sheriff’s Office and held in Pinellas County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania. Smith was charged Sept. 4 with possession with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and three summary vehicle offenses following a traffic stop Aug. 31 in Indiana Borough.
State police at Indiana report no one was injured when a 1997 Ford F-250 rear-ended a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLE350 stopped at a steady red signal at the intersection of Route 22 and Lintner Road in Burrell Township around 2:01 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, after the driver of the F-250 was allegedly distracted by the GPS function on his phone.
State police at Indiana report troopers are continuing to search for Ethan M. Spaid, 16, of Robinson, Indiana County. According to police, Spaid attended school on Monday, Oct. 5, and was seen later that afternoon walking near Indiana Area Junior High School on N. 5th Street in Indiana Borough. Police said Spaid, who is described as 5-foot-9 and 120 pounds with brown hair and green eyes, may be in the company of another male juvenile in the Leechburg or Lower Burrell area. Spaid was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a plain gray hooded sweatshirt and black Nike shoes. The Nike swoosh logo on one of the shoes is colored red, police said, and Spaid was last seen carrying a white Vans backpack. Anyone with information regarding Spaid’s whereabouts should contact police at 724-357-1960.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2012 Hyundai Sonata driven south on Route 217 in Derry Township by Joseph V. Serrao, 26, of Derry rear-ended a stopped 2019 Ford Escape driven by Heather M. Rosborough, 48, of Kittanning around 3:49 p.m. Oct. 2 near Seger Road. Serrao was cited for following too closely.
State police at Kiski Valley report five people were injured, one fatally, in a three-vehicle crash on Route 22 in Salem Township around 10:29 a.m. Sept. 27. According to police, a 2012 Ford Transit driven by Vincent E. Fusca, 68, of Pittsburgh was in the left lane of Route 22 approaching its intersection with Route 819 at a speed that left it unable to stop for traffic stopped at the traffic light. The vehicle swerved into the right lane and struck a 2019 Honda CR-V driven by Elinor A. Meyer, 79, of Pittsburgh, causing it to strike a 2017 Ram 1500 driven by Jacob D. Grosser, 20, of Mount Pleasant in the left lane. Both the Transit and the CR-V overturned onto their sides, police said. Meyer and a passenger in the CR-V, John H. Meyer, 81, of Pittsburgh, had to be extricated from the vehicle and were transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital. Elinor Meyer suffered suspected serious injuries in the crash while the injuries to John Meyer were fatal, according to police. Fusca was also transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to UPMC East Hospital with a suspected minor injury. Grosser and a 17-year-old female passenger in his vehicle sustained suspected minor injuries and were not transported by ambulance, police said. Grosser was cited for driving on a suspended license. Police were continuing to investigate the crash.
State police at Indiana report troopers are investigating an alleged reckless endangerment incident after a stray bullet of an unknown caliber was discovered after striking the ground near a garage along McConnell Road in Black Lick Township around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 26. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-357-1960.
