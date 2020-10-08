State police at Kiski Valley report Heat Siphon was cited for false alarms after alarm system at the Derry Township business summoned state police to the facility seven times for false alarms within the past year, on Oct. 3, 2019, Nov. 28, 2019, July 9, Aug. 29 and twice on Sunday, Oct. 4.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to a home on Dolphin Lane in Hempfield Township around 5:02 p.m. Sept. 20 for a report a 57-year-old Greensburg man’s ex-girlfriend had stolen his credit card numbers and was taking money from his checking account without permission.
State police at Greensburg report Tarama Zimmers, 53, of Greensburg was cited for disorderly conduct after troopers were allegedly dispatched to McCabe Drive in Hempfield Township around 10 p.m. Sept. 6 for a report Zimmers was screaming profanities at a neighbor and threatened to harm him with a firearm.
State police at Greensburg report Vincent Stewart, 43, of Connellsville was accused of drug possession and DUI following a traffic stop around 2:53 a.m. Sept. 4 near the intersection of South Center Avenue and Ligonier Drive in Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg report troopers investigated after a Walther Arms P22 pistol valued at $250 was reported stolen from a home on Lambert Lane in Hempfield Township around 3:16 p.m. Aug. 30.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to Cupid Lane in Unity Township around 3:53 p.m. Aug. 26 after a Stihl MS360 chainsaw valued at $550 was reported stolen from a shed. Police identified a suspect, recovered the chainsaw and returned it to the victim.
