State police at Greensburg report an unknown suspect entered a store along Route 30 in Hempfield Township around 11:26 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, purchased cigarettes with cash and stole a wallet that had been left at the checkout counter before leaving the store and fleeing the scene. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report Christopher L. Barber, 37, of Jeannette was injured when a 2019 Honda CR-V driven by Doris P. Hardy, 65, of Greensburg turned right from Ferrante’s Lakeview onto Route 30 West into the path of the 2012 Ducati 848 motorcycle Barber was riding around 4:39 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Barber, who was wearing a helmet, was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital with unknown injuries, police said. Hardy was cited for vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
State police at Indiana report a 50-year-old Indiana woman lost a silver Apple iPhone 8 valued at $699 around 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Saylor Park in Burrell Township. The phone was last tracked traveling toward Pittsburgh, police said. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-357-1960.
State police at Indiana report troopers responded to Fenton Road in White Township around 9:13 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, to investigate after unknown actors entered a posted property and stole a Stealth Cam hunting trail camera valued at $70 and a black and green HME 32 GB SD card valued at $30.
State police at Greensburg report troopers responded to a home on Waterbury Drive in Hempfield Township around 2:54 p.m. Monday, Sept. 28, for a report that several items were missing from the home, including a picture valued at $15, a stereo system valued at $25, a ceramic angel with feathers valued at $20 and Brohbin purses valued at $50.
State police at Greensburg report Tabitha Sloskey, 36, of Latrobe was located on Yellow Jack Lane in Hempfield Township while allegedly committing thefts from vehicles and mailboxes around 6:14 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27. Anyone with items missing from the same area and timeframe should contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report Daniel Kolarik, 55, of White was accused of retail theft around 7:56 a.m. Sept. 26 after allegedly entering the Walmart store on Colony Lane in Unity Township on 11 separate dates and stealing perishable goods valued at $546.49.
State police at Greensburg report a large John Deere farming tractor with mower attachments traveling south on Marguerite Lake Road in Unity Township around 2:43 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, hit power lines hanging across the roadway with its mower attachment as it approached Snyder Avenue, causing the utility pole to which the lines were connected to break and fall across the roadway. The tractor then fled the scene heading west on Route 130, police said.
State police at Greensburg report a 48-year-old Derry man was taken into custody and charged after allegedly sending text messages to a 45-year-old Youngstown woman around 8:21 a.m. Sept. 23, violating a protection-from-abuse order.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2005 Peterbilt driven north on Route 119 in Hempfield Township by Russel J. Douglas, 27, of Latrobe suffered a mechanical failure when the walking beam suspension between its third and fourth axles broke in half, causing Douglas to lose control of the vehicle around 10:40 a.m. Sept. 22. The truck struck a bridge railing, left the roadway, entered the median and overturned, police said.
