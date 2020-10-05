State police at Greensburg report Khristine Lynn Kunkle, 34, of Irwin was cited for disorderly conduct after allegedly using racial slurs during an argument around 11:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, on Lenhart Avenue in Hempfield Township.
State police at Greensburg report Pamela Varsafsky, 45, and Dade Varsafsky, 47, both of Greensburg, were charged with harassment after an alleged domestic incident around 8:24 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, on the 500 block of Westchester Drive in Hempfield Township.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2018 Chevrolet Trax driven south on Route 981 just south of Lee Valley Road in Derry Township by Todd D. Simoncini, 23, of Derry struck a deer on the roadway around 7:53 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
State police at Kiski Valley report Richard Miller, 34, of Wilpen was arrested and charged with assault after troopers responded to High Street in Derry Township to check the welfare of a 42-year-old woman and learned through interviews of an alleged physical altercation that had occurred between 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and 4 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3.
State police at Greensburg report a woman told police around 1:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, that her credit card had been stolen from a vehicle parked at Checker Berry Lane in Hempfield Township and that the card was used at a local business less than five hours later.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2007 Ford Explorer driven by Nicole M. Knauss, 30, of Greensburg pulled out in front of a 2014 Chevrolet Equinox driven by James L. Hayden, 64, of Greensburg while attempting to turn right from McLaughlin Drive at its intersection with Harvey Avenue in Hempfield Township around 9:16 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 1. Knauss was cited for failing to obey stop or yield signs.
