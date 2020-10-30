State police at Indiana report no one was injured when a 2016 Kia Rio driven south on Route 119 by Jamie A. Hanigan, 23, of Indiana struck a deer that ran onto the roadway near Lloyd Street Extension in Burrell Township around 6:49 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.
State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 2006 Ford driven by Kru Carl Matthews, 30, of Latrobe struck a guide rail along the eastbound side of Industrial Boulevard near Pace Industries in Derry Township around 4:34 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24. Matthews and a passenger then fled the scene, according to police. Matthews was cited for driving on roadways laned for traffic.
State police at Kiski Valley report Michael Bazley, 67, of Derry was charged with harassment after allegedly pushing a 65-year-old Derry woman into a lawnmower during an altercation near the intersection of Pittsburgh Street and Ecker Farm Drive in Derry Township around 11:55 a.m. Oct. 23.
State police at Indiana report a man contacted police to report a gun missing from Blaire Road in Burrell Township around 2:23 p.m. Oct. 9.
