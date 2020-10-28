State police at Kiski Valley report troopers investigated the alleged sexual assault and indecent contact of a 17-year-old Latrobe girl around 11 p.m. Sept. 25 at a location along Route 982 in Latrobe. No other information was provided.
State police at Kiski Valley report troopers arrested a 35-year-old Forbes Trail man for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia while investigating a report of a domestic dispute around 5:24 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at a home on the 200 block of Kunkle Street in Salem Township.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 40-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, both of Forbes Road, were taken into custody for domestic violence-related charges following an alleged incident around 4:19 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26, at a home on Kunkle Street in Salem Township. Police are continuing to investigate.
State police at Kiski Valley report one person suffered a suspected minor injury in a three-vehicle crash around 11:10 a.m. Oct. 6 on Route 22 in Salem Township. According to police, a 2010 Infiniti QX56 driven west on Route 22 by David J. Brallier, 51, of Irwin rear-ended a 2012 Chevrolet Malibu driven in the left lane by Mark D. Rearick, 51, of Clymer as it slowed for traffic, then continued into the right lane and struck a 2014 Honda Accord driven by Karl C. King, 51, of Sewickley. King was transported by Mutual Aid Ambulance to Allegheny Health Network Forbes Hospital for evaluation of suspected minor injuries, police said. Brallier was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
