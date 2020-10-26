State police at Kiski Valley report a female juvenile escaped from the Adelphoi Colony House facility in Derry Township through an upstairs emergency exit and headed north toward Industrial Boulevard around 7:34 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25. The girl was located safely the same day, police said.
State police at Greensburg report Tameera Jones, 31, of Greensburg was charged with providing false information to law enforcement after allegedly providing a false name and date of birth to troopers during a routine traffic stop around 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, near the intersection of Kaylor Way and East Pittsburgh Street in Greensburg.
State police at Greensburg report a white male and a white female with blonde hair entered Gordon Food Services on North Greengate Road in Hempfield Township around 3:45 p.m. Oct. 18, took two bags of frozen sea scallops valued at $89.99 each and left the store without paying, then fled in a silver Honda Civic with Pennsylvania registration KNF9357.
State police at Kiski Valley report a 36-year-old Latrobe man was arrested on suspicion of DUI following a traffic stop on the 1000 block of Fairmont Street in Derry Township around 8:49 p.m. Oct. 10.
State police at Greensburg report Mark Altman, 58, of Derry was accused of driving on a DUI suspended license and multiple vehicle equipment violations following a traffic stop around 8:41 p.m. Sept. 17, near the intersection of Fairmont Street and Raymond Avenue in Latrobe. According to police, Altman was found to have six prior offenses for driving on a DUI suspended license. Charges are pending.
State police at Greensburg report a 60-year-old Unity Township man contacted police after receiving paperwork from the Small Business Association saying he had been approved for a $42,500 loan. Police advised the man to contact the Small Business Association and inform the organization the loan had been applied for fraudulently. Anyone with information should contact police at 724-832-3288.
