State police at Greensburg report William Ferrese, 49, of Scranton was cited for harassment after allegedly attempting to strike a 32-year-old male staff member at the DreamLife Recovery facility on Snyder Road in Donegal Township around 8:50 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.
State police at Greensburg report a 27-year-old Greensburg woman was cited for harassment after allegedly striking a 30-year-old Bolivar man with a tire iron during an argument around 6:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, on 8th Street in Fairfield Township.
State police at Greensburg report no one was injured when a 2010 Toyota Prius driven south on Route 819 in Hempfield Township by Adil Abed Abd Al Fawadi, 43, of West Mifflin struck a deer that entered the roadway near Pear Lane around 3:13 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22.
