State police at Kiski Valley report troopers responded to the Adelphoi Village Colony Home on Church Street in Derry Township around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, for a report a female juvenile resident of the facility had run away. The girl was located by Murrysville Police and transported to their police station, where she allegedly refused to cooperate with troopers. Charges are pending in juvenile court, police said.
State police at Greensburg report a 64-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, both of Hempfield Township, were cited for harassment after police responded to a home on Apple Street in Hempfield Township for a report of a verbal and physical argument around 10:32 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20.
State police at Greensburg report troopers recovered two sets of keys, a black leather wallet containing 17 cards and a black Makarov 9mm pistol after troopers were called to a home on Harry Long Road in Hempfield Township around 6:13 p.m. Oct. 10 to investigate a report that a 50-year-old Meadville man’s ex-girlfriend had entered the home and taken the items without permission.
State police at Greensburg report Cameron Yoder, 20, of Parkville, Maryland, was charged with DUI following a single-vehicle crash around 9:49 p.m. Oct. 3 on Post Drive in Unity Township.
State police at Greensburg report charges of harassment are pending against an 18-year-old Greensburg woman after troopers responded to a location along Route 30 in Hempfield Township around 6:45 p.m. Sept. 28 for a report of a possible fight involving a 17-year-old female victim.
State police at Indiana report a 17-year-old Blairsville boy was accused of DUI and possession of a controlled substance following a one-vehicle crash around 2:28 p.m. Sept. 11 near the intersection of Smith Road and Route 217 in Black Lick Township.
