State police at Kiski Valley report no one was injured when a 1991 Mazda Miata driven by Noah D. Grace, 18, of Blairsville lost control on a dry roadway, spun twice and struck an embankment along Route 982 just north of 14th Street in Derry Township around 1:12 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18. Grace, who was not wearing a seat belt, according to witnesses, was cited for not driving at a safe speed.
State police at Indiana report between 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, and 6:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, someone stole a maroon 1983 Pontiac Bonneville with Pennsylvania registration JNZ2067 belonging to a 25-year-old Blairsville man as it was parked in a parking lot at 7515 Route 119 North in Black Lick Township. Anyone with information should contact police at 714-357-1960.
State police at Kiski Valley report Stephen Peterman, 45, and Patti Peterman, 46, both of Derry, were cited for harassment following an alleged physical altercation around 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, on Nicol Lane in Derry Township.
State police at Indiana report Nicholas Empfield, 26, of Blairsville and Nicole Tomlyanovich, 29, of Johnstown were arrested following a traffic stop on a 2015 Dodge Durango on the 4100 block of Route 22 East in West Wheatfield Township around 10:13 a.m. Oct. 7. According to police, one of the individuals was wanted on an outstanding warrant and troopers seized heroin as a result of the traffic stop.
