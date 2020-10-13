State police at Indiana report Aloysius Williams, 20, of Monroeville was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop on a 2015 Volkswagen Jetta around 6:37 a.m. Sept. 5 on Route 119 South in Burrell Township.
State police at Greensburg report a 49-year-old Blairsville man was arrested for suspicion of DUI after the vehicle he was driving struck two other vehicles that were stopped at a steady red signal at the intersection of Route 30 and Georges Station Road in Hempfield Township around 6:33 a.m. Aug. 24.
State police at Greensburg report unknown actors gained a 74-year-old Hunker woman’s debit card information and used it to make several small transactions around 2:23 p.m. Aug. 22. The woman was notified of the fraudulent activity by her credit union, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.