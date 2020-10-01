State police at Kiski Valley report Lauren Rojas, 17, who had been reported missing after walking away from an Adelphoi Village facility on Marcia Street in Derry Township around 7:50 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, returned to the home safely around 6 p.m. the following day.
State police at Kiski Valley report Sarah Ashley Angert, 27, of Export was cited for scattering rubbish on the 200 block of Athena Drive in Salem Township around noon on Sept. 23.
State police at Greensburg report Alaina Noble, 29, of North Huntingdon and Derek Conn, 36, of Greensburg were cited for harassment after police responded to an alleged domestic incident on Bridge Avenue in Hempfield Township around 3:50 a.m. Sept. 18.
State police at Greensburg report Gregory F. McDonald, 38, of Jeannette suffered a suspected minor injury when the 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt he was driving east on Penn High Park Road in Hempfield Township left the roadway on a left curve near its intersection with Sunview and Western avenues and struck a retaining wall, then fled the scene on foot around 2:54 a.m. Sept. 17. McDonald was cited for careless driving.
State police at Greensburg report charges are pending after someone smashed the window of a 2005 Ford 500 parked at Westmoreland Mall in Hempfield Township around 1:18 p.m. Sept. 12 and stole a purse containing a gold locket, cash and credit cards. According to police, charges totaling $1,531.35 were made using the credit cards.
