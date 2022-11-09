Two-vehicle crash in Loyalhanna Twp.

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Nov. 4 at 6:32 p.m. on state Route 981 at its intersection with Washington Street in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox operated by 56-year-old Matthew A. Sinka of Saltsburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Lexus RX350 operated by 50-year-old Eric C. Robertson of Clarion. Unit No. 2 was stopped at a stop sign on Route 981 in the northbound lane at its intersection with Washington Street. Unit No. 1 was traveling south on Route 981, north of Washington Street. As unit No. 2 proceeded from a stop to continue north on Route 981, unit No. 1 attempted to make a left turn onto Washington Street. At this time, unit No. 1 and unit No. 2 impacted one another. Unit No. 2 came to final rest in the northbound lane of Route 981 facing north. Unit No. 1 came to final rest in the southbound and northbound lanes, facing southwest. PSP was assisted at the scene by members of the Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Lifestat Ambulance Service and Watt’s Truck Center.