Two-vehicle crash in Loyalhanna Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Nov. 4 at 6:32 p.m. on state Route 981 at its intersection with Washington Street in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2006 Chevrolet Equinox operated by 56-year-old Matthew A. Sinka of Saltsburg. Unit No. 2 was a 2019 Lexus RX350 operated by 50-year-old Eric C. Robertson of Clarion. Unit No. 2 was stopped at a stop sign on Route 981 in the northbound lane at its intersection with Washington Street. Unit No. 1 was traveling south on Route 981, north of Washington Street. As unit No. 2 proceeded from a stop to continue north on Route 981, unit No. 1 attempted to make a left turn onto Washington Street. At this time, unit No. 1 and unit No. 2 impacted one another. Unit No. 2 came to final rest in the northbound lane of Route 981 facing north. Unit No. 1 came to final rest in the southbound and northbound lanes, facing southwest. PSP was assisted at the scene by members of the Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department, Lifestat Ambulance Service and Watt’s Truck Center.
Suspected heroin found after traffic stop
State police at Kiski Valley report apprehending 36-year-old Jennifer Wojcik of Indiana during a traffic stop Oct. 27 at 9:47 p.m. as she had an active bench warrant. According to the report, the traffic stop occurred in the vicinity of 3000 S. Grande Blvd., Hempfield Township. Wojcik was transported to Westmoreland County Prison and thoroughly searched by a female guard. Wojcik had in her possession five suspected stamp bags of heroin. Charges against Wojcik were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-01.
Hit-and-run in parking lot
State police at Greensburg report investigating a hit-and-run crash Oct. 27 at 6:56 p.m. at Westmoreland Mall parking lot off of U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2015 Ford F-150XLT was legally parked in a parking stall and was struck by an unknown vehicle. The Ford sustained moderate damage and was operable. No injuries were reported. The identity of the hit-and-run driver is unknown.
PSP investigating drug possession
State police at Greensburg report filing drug possession charges against a Greensburg man following a traffic stop Oct. 28 at 11:41 a.m. at the intersection of West Byers and North Center avenues in New Stanton. According to the report, a traffic stop was conducted for a vehicle operated by 57-year-old Aaron Weimer of Greensburg. There were indicators of criminal activity so the vehicle in question was towed to PSP Greensburg barracks. A search warrant was obtained for the vehicle and controlled substances and drug paraphernalia were seized from the vehicle. Charges against Weimer were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.