State police at Greensburg report that a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox struck a deer at 7:12 a.m. Nov. 1 on Donohoe Road in Unity Township. According to police, Donald J. Berenbrok, 79, of Latrobe was driving west when a deer ran in front of him. His vehicle sustained significant damage, but Berenbrok was not injured.
Police investigate forgery case in Hempfield
State police at Greensburg investigated a report of forged checks written to a business on 5:37 p.m. Oct. 28 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, First Choice Trailers notified police that two of the company’s checks were missing, and on Oct. 10 and 22 the checks totaling $2,900 were fraudulently cashed. Suspects were observed on video in the area where the two checks were reported missing by the business manager.
Two arrested after verbal argument turns physical
State police at Greensburg arrested a 40-year-old Irwin man and a 39-year-old Greensburg woman after a verbal argument between the two turned physical at 5:55 p.m. Nov. 2 on West Hills Drive in Hempfield Township. According to the report, the man urinated throughout the residence and on the woman’s leg. The woman, allegedly, struck the man in the mouth several times with a closed fist causing a cut to his lip.
Jeannette man killed in two-vehicle crash
State police at Greensburg report that a Jeannette man was killed in a two-vehicle collision that occurred at 8:56 a.m. Nov. 4 in Hempfield Township. The police identified the deceased as Joseph H. Oslosky, 44, of Jeannette. According to police, the crash occurred as a 2010 Ford F550, driven by Nathaniel Z. Jones, 29, of Scottdale was traveling east at a slow rate of speed on College Avenue near the intersection of Spanish Villa Drive, and was rear-ended by a 2010 Toyota Corolla, driven by Oslosky. Both drivers were transported by Jeannette EMS to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital after the crash. Oslosky was pronounced deceased at the hospital. Jones suffered minor injuries in the crash. Police said that Oslosky was not wearing a seatbelt when the crash occurred.
Scottdale woman arrested on drug charges
State police at Greensburg arrested Nichole Snyder, 29, of Scottdale after police found an undisclosed type of drugs and drug paraphernalia on her at 8:48 a.m. Nov. 3 at the Westmoreland County Prison.
Commented