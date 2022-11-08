PSP investigate theft by deception
State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception earlier this month. Troopers received a report of fraud Nov. 3 at 12:30 p.m. from a resident in the 1000 block of Schultz Road in Unity Township. A known 65-year-old Unity Township male told police he provided $200 in Walmart gift cards to an unknown individual via messages. The fraudulent activity was to be for adopting and delivering a dog.
Trespassing at area gas station
State police at Greensburg report investigating trespassing Nov. 5 at 3:30 p.m. at Sunoco, 3963 Lincoln Highway, Unity Township. According to the report, upon arrival the involved parties had “worked the matters out” and no further assistance was requested.
Wildlife crash in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Oct. 27 at 8:15 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 west of Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2018 Toyota Camry operated by an unidentified female driver was traveling west on Route 30 when a deer jumped over the concrete barrier and landed on the front left hood of the car. The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene to an area of safety off of Route 30.
Motorcycle tire blowout
State police at Greensburg report investigating a motorcycle accident Nov. 4 at 4:32 p.m. in the vicinity of 518 Agnew Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 36-year-old Shawn A. Hill of Jeannette was operating a 2007 Polaris Victory north around a curve when the front tire blew out. Hill lost control and laid down the motorcycle toward the eastern berm. Hill refused medical treatment at the scene. The motorcycle was towed from the scene as it was not insured or properly registered.
Deer struck in Derry Township crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 5 at 5:11 a.m. on U.S. Route 22 east of Hafer Road in Derry Township. According to the report, 35-year-old Caleb Templeton of Homer City was traveling west on Route 22 in a 2019 Ram 1500 when a deer jumped over the center barrier and into the path of Templeton’s truck. After impact, the truck was disabled in the left lane of Route 22 facing west.
More charges filed in summertime Derry Township robberyState police at Kiski Valley report filing additional charges stemming from an alleged burglary between May 29 at 8 p.m. and May 30 at 5 a.m. at a Pandora Road residence in Derry Township. According to the report, at least $65,000 and five handguns were stolen. Court records show 21-year-old Tyrus Martin of Whitehall and 21-year-old Casey Titus of Latrobe were charged June 24. A third suspect, 22-year-old Lenoxx Newcomer of Johnstown, was charged Oct. 28.
