PSP investigate theft by deception

State police at Greensburg report investigating theft by deception earlier this month. Troopers received a report of fraud Nov. 3 at 12:30 p.m. from a resident in the 1000 block of Schultz Road in Unity Township. A known 65-year-old Unity Township male told police he provided $200 in Walmart gift cards to an unknown individual via messages. The fraudulent activity was to be for adopting and delivering a dog.