Two-vehicle crash in Donegal Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Nov. 4 at 3:02 p.m. on County Line Road at its intersection with Roy Stout Road in Donegal Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2005 Honda Accord. Unit No. 2 was a 2021 Ford F-150XLT. Unit No. 1 was traveling west on County Line Road and attempted to turn left onto Roy Stout Road. The driver of unit No. 1 failed to see unit No. 2 in the oncoming traffic lane, thus colliding. Unit No. 1 sustained damage to the driver side bumper/fender area while unit No. 2 sustained damage to the driver side wheel. Both vehicles were moved from the roadway prior to PSP arrival. The drivers, who were not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg, were not injured in the collision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.