State police investigated the death of a 32-year-old female inmate at the Indiana County Jail, who was found deceased alone in her cell at 11 a.m. Oct. 28. Troopers don’t suspect foul play and the death was not found to be suspicious in nature. State police were assisted by the Indiana County Coroner’s Office and staff at the jail. The inmate was originally from Johnstown.
State police at Indiana report that a two-car crash on Route 22 in Derry Township was caused by a deer suddenly entering the road at 6:41 a.m. Oct. 28. According to the report, a 2015 GM Sierra hit into a 2013 Toyota Prius while traveling eastbound on Route 22. The investigating officer reported traveling directly in front of the vehicles involved in the crash and narrowly avoiding the deer, which had come into the road.
State police at Greensburg are investigating the disappearance of Michael Hart, 46, of Hutchinson, who was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 29 on Pickett Street in Sewickley Township. Hart is described as a white man with blue eyes, standing 5-foot, 6-inches tall. He was reported missing by a 39-year-old woman, whose last communication from Hart was a text at 8:30 p.m.
State police at Greensburg are investigating the theft of $4,950 in cash reported stolen by a 61-year-old Youngstown man at 11:56 a.m. Sept. 30 from a residence on Kingstown Street in Youngstown.
State police at Greensburg report that a Latrobe man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash that occurred at 10:33 p.m. Oct. 29, on Route 30 in Derry Township. According to the report, Brandon M. Smolka, 38, of Latrobe, was transported by ambulance to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered when his 2022 Mini Cooper and a 2014 Jeep Patriot collided at the intersection of Route 30 and Route 217. The Jeep was driven by Tina A. Fedoruk, 49, of Blairsville, who was not injured in the crash. Smolka’s passenger, Jeremy B. McKlveen, 45, of Ligonier, was also uninjured in the crash. Police did cite Fedoruk with traffic-control signals violation after the crash.
State police at Greensburg report that no one was injured in a three-vehicle crash that occurred at 1:34 p.m. Oct. 27, on Route 119 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2019 Jeep Wrangler, driven by Hannah E. Porter, 25, of Scottdale, and a 2013 Toyota RAV4, driven by Alicia A. Gribbin, 51, of Youngwood, were stopped at a red light at the intersection of Route 119 and Shady Lane, when a 2015 Peterbilt tractor-trailer truck that was traveling north failed to stop and struck Porter’s vehicle in the rear, causing it to move forward into Gribbin’s vehicle as well. The driver of the truck, Dale J. Wardropper, 26, of Blairsville, also escaped injury in the crash.
State police at Greensburg issued a citation to Federal Express Ground, located in Hunker, for failing to control alarms and automatic dialing devices/false alarms. According to the report, Fedex allowed at least three false alarms to occur in a consecutive 12-month period. According to police, Fedex has had 12 false alarms in the past 12 months.
