Latrobe police report that officers made the following arrests:
Nov. 12 — Andrew Camboni, 20, of Loyalhanna, suspicion of driving under the influence alcohol/drugs, 300 block of James Street;
Nov. 13 — Kruz Nicely, 33, of Latrobe, suspicion of driving under the influence, Ligonier Street;
Nov. 14 — Andrew Brunot, 42, of Latrobe, suspicion of driving under the influence, Route 982 at Ligonier Street;
Nov. 14 — Emily Kralik, 29, of Latrobe, suspicion of driving under influence, Fairmont Street at Truman Avenue;
Nov. 17 — Robin Flores, 37, of Greensburg, suspicion of driving under the influence, Unity Street at Allegheny Avenue;
Nov. 18 — Kiley Sue Collins, 51, of Latrobe, simple assault and harassment, resulting from an incident at 401 Main St., Latrobe;
Nov. 18 — Travis Rhine, 20, of Latrobe, suspicion of driving under the influence, Unity Street at Lloyd Avenue;
Nov. 19 — Syndee Lash, 47, of Latrobe, suspicion of driving under the influence, Lincoln Avenue at Chestnut Street;
Nov. 21 — Shelly Bailey, 58, of Latrobe, suspicion of driving under the influence, in the 4000 block of Route 982, Latrobe;
Nov. 22 — John Turchan, 27, strangulation, simple assault and harassment, resulting from incident at 3 Miller St., Latrobe.
State police at Indiana have received a report by a 42-year-old man from Blairsville that on Nov. 15 someone opened an account using his personal identity through Wells Fargo. The account has been terminated.
State police at Indiana have received a report that someone attempted to obtain unemployment benefits using a 48-year-old Indiana woman’s identification on Nov. 3.
State police at Indiana report that a driver of a 2007 Nissan Versa will be charged on suspicion of driving under the influence after drugs were found at 8:42 a.m. Oct. 8 in East Mahoning Townshp, Indiana County.
State police at Indiana report that a firearm was stolen from a vehicle at 3 p.m. Nov. 7 in Burrell Township, Indiana County.
State police at Kiski Valley report that a vehicle overturned following a two-vehicle accident at 8:28 p.m. Nov. 20 on Route 982 near 15th Street in Derry Township. According to the report, a 2010 Volkswagen Golf, driven by Joshua E. Levrio, 37, of Derry, was traveling south on Route 982 when it crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Honda Fit, driven by Gabrielle A. Norelli, 43, of Latrobe, which was traveling north. The impact on the side of the vehicle caused the Honda to overturn. No one was hurt in the accident, but Levrio was charged with a violation for crossing into the opposing lane of travel.
State police at Kiski Valley are investigating the theft of a wallet from the State Game Lands parking lot off Livermore Road in Derry Township. According to the report, the wallet was taken at about 6:16 p.m. Nov. 20 from a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze. Anyone with information please call state police at 724-697-5780.
State police at Kiski Valley report that a 1998 Toyota Corolla crashed into a retaining wall at 11:55 a.m. Nov. 18, off of West 4th Avenue in Derry Township. The driver, Dyllan M. Brant, 22, of Derry, was not hurt in the accident. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Danser’s Towing. Brant was cited with several traffic violations after the crash.
State police at Greensburg have arrested a 22-year-old Irwin man for writing a $205,787 fraudulent check to purchase a 2021 Mercedes-Benz G Wagon from Volkswagen of Streetsboro at 6:41 p.m. Nov. 18.
