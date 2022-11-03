Latrobe Police phone not in service
The Latrobe Police Department’s phone is not in service and will not be until further notice, according to a Savvy Citizen post issued 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2. Please call 911 to speak with anyone in the Latrobe Police Department.
Man skips out on taxi service bill
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a theft of services incident Nov. 1 at 4:30 p.m. at a Forest Drive residence in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, 33-year-old Justin Miller of Saltsburg failed to pay for a taxi service valued at $82.89, then entered a residence that he was not permitted to occupy and hid from PSP troopers. Victims are listed as a known 60-year-old Saltsburg man and a known 47-year-old Penn Hills man.
Two-vehicle crash in Unity Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 23 at 8:55 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with Latrobe 30 Shoppes in Unity Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 30-year-old William H. McCurdy III of Latrobe. Unit No. 2 was a 2011 Hyundai Elantra operated by a known 17-year-old female Ligonier resident. A passenger, 22-year-old Kylie Craford of St. Helena Island, South Carolina, also was in the vehicle. The crash occurred as unit No. 2 was turning left onto Route 30 from the shopping center. Unit No. 1 was traveling north and crossing over Route 30 at a high rate of speed. Witness statements at the scene related the intersection was clear when unit No. 2 began turning left. Unit No. 1 struck unit No. 2, and both vehicles continued traveling approximately 20 feet northeast in direct contact with each other. Unit No. 2 came to final rest facing southeast in the intersection of Route 30 approximately 20 feet from the area of impact and with disabling damage. Unit No. 1 came to final rest facing northeast approximately 20 feet from the area of impact with disabling damage. Craford suffered suspected minor injuries.
No injuries in East Huntingdon crash
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Oct. 31 at 5:53 a.m. on state Route 31 at its intersection with Fire Department Road in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2019 Ford Explorer operated by 60-year-old Tanya J. Francis of Tarrs. Unit No. 2 was a 2012 Honda Civic operated by 30-year-old Andrew D. Brooks of Connellsville. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was proceeding from a stop sign on Fire Department Road onto Route 31 to travel east. Unit No. 2 was traveling west on Route 31, at which time unit No. 2 struck unit No. 1. Due to the impact, unit No. 1 spun counterclockwise and came to final rest east of the point of impact. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. No injuries were reported.
PFA violation in Hempfield Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a protection from abuse violation Oct. 7 at 4:28 p.m. at a Keystone Avenue location in Hempfield Township. A 37-year-old Greensburg male who was not identified by PSP Greensburg was charged with contempt of court.
Assault in Sewickley Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a neighbor dispute Oct. 3 at 2:13 p.m. in the 1000 block of West Newton Road in Sewickley Township. According to the report, John Hresko of West Newton was having an argument with his neighbors when 80-year-old John Hresko Sr. arrived at the scene, pulled out a firearm and aimed it at a 39-year-old West Newton man, who “pulled out the shaft of a croquet club.” Police said it is unknown who was first to draw a weapon. However, after some time had passed, video taken by the victims showed Hresko Sr. persist in pointing his firearm at the victim and his wife when they clearly were no threat. In the vicinity was the couple’s 2-year-old child “within an unsafe angle from where the muzzle of Hresko Sr.’s weapon was pointed,” according to PSP Greensburg. Charges for recklessly endangering another person and assault through fear of physical menace were filed against Hresko Sr.
False statement made to police
State police at Greensburg report charging 19-year-old Rheagan Smith of Greensburg for false reports stemming from an alleged incident Jan. 25 at 6:24 p.m. According to the report, Smith told PSP that she was a victim of a sexual assault/rape on Jan. 25. It was later discovered that the assault did not happen and Smith lied about the incident and gave a false report to police.
