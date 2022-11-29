Two-vehicle crash in Derry Township

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Nov. 23 at 4:05 p.m. on state Route 982 at its intersection with Malone Road in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2015 Jeep Renegade operated by 45-year-old Kristin L. Wyant of New Derry. Unit No. 2 was a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox operated by 61-year-old Linda S. Weimer of Derry. A passenger, 31-year-old Stephanie L. Myers of New Derry, also was in unit No. 2. The crash occurred when unit No. 2 was stopped in the north lane of Route 982 waiting for clearance to turn left onto Malone Road. Unit No. 1 was traveling north behind unit No. 2 and failed to observe unit No. 2 stopped in the lane. Unit No. 1 then struck the rear end of unit No. 2 with its front end. Both vehicles were disabled and towed by Danser’s Towing. Weimer and Myers were transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service for suspected minor injuries. Members of the Bradenville VFD also assisted PSP Kiski Valley at the scene.