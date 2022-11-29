Two-vehicle crash in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a two-vehicle crash Nov. 23 at 4:05 p.m. on state Route 982 at its intersection with Malone Road in Derry Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2015 Jeep Renegade operated by 45-year-old Kristin L. Wyant of New Derry. Unit No. 2 was a 2020 Chevrolet Equinox operated by 61-year-old Linda S. Weimer of Derry. A passenger, 31-year-old Stephanie L. Myers of New Derry, also was in unit No. 2. The crash occurred when unit No. 2 was stopped in the north lane of Route 982 waiting for clearance to turn left onto Malone Road. Unit No. 1 was traveling north behind unit No. 2 and failed to observe unit No. 2 stopped in the lane. Unit No. 1 then struck the rear end of unit No. 2 with its front end. Both vehicles were disabled and towed by Danser’s Towing. Weimer and Myers were transported to Excela Health Latrobe Hospital via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service for suspected minor injuries. Members of the Bradenville VFD also assisted PSP Kiski Valley at the scene.
PSP conducts sobriety checkpoint
State police at Kiski Valley report conducting a sobriety checkpoint 10 p.m. Nov. 23 to 3 a.m. Nov. 24 on U.S. Route 22 eastbound at Hollywood Boulevard, Salem Township. As a result of the checkpoint, a known female of Frederick, Maryland, was found to be in possession of an illegal substance, and a known male of Frederick, Maryland, was found to be DUI. The defendants were not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley.
Wildlife crash in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 26 at 7:21 p.m. on state Route 217 south of Pittsburgh Street in Derry Township. According to the report, 64-year-old Frank B. Battaglia of Latrobe was operating a 2022 Hyundai Tucson north on Route 217 when the vehicle struck a deer on the roadway.
Injuries reported in SR217 crash
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 25 at 5:17 a.m. on state Route 217 in Derry Township. According to the report, 21-year-old Matthew J. Deemer of Blairsville was operating a 2022 Hyundai Venue south on Route 217 when the vehicle exited the east side of the roadway, struck a guide rail and rolled over onto its roof. Deemer suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported via Mutual Aid Ambulance Service to an area medical facility.
DUI investigated in Avonmore
State police at Kiski Valley report conducting a traffic stop Nov. 26 at 8:50 p.m. on 5th Street at Indiana Avenue, Avonmore, for a non-moving violation. Further investigation showed that the driver of the vehicle, a known 28-year-old male Avonmore resident, was intoxicated and incapable of safe driving. The driver was subsequently arrested and taken into custody. Charges for DUI and related traffic offenses were filed in Magisterial District Court No. 10-3-05. The driver was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Kiski Valley.
Two-vehicle crash in Oklahoma
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating at two-vehicle crash Nov. 25 at 6:09 p.m. on U.S. Route 66 at its intersection with Orr Avenue in Oklahoma. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2004 Mercury Mountaineer operated by 50-year-old Carol A. Marol of Jeannette. Unit No. 2 was a 2003 Ford F-150XLT operated by 27-year-old Sarah C. Christopher of Apollo. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 attempted to turn left onto Orr Avenue from Route 66 north. As unit No. 1 turned left, Marol failed to yield to oncoming traffic. Subsequently, unit No. 1 was struck by unit No. 2. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. There were no injuries reported at the scene. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Apollo and Washington Township volunteer fire departments, and Oklahoma Emergency Medical Services.
