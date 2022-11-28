Vehicles sideswipe on Route 30
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Nov. 21 at 8:23 a.m. on U.S. Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to the report, unit No. 1, a 2017 Subaru Impreza, was traveling west on Route 30 in the left lane. Unit No. 2, a 2009 Acura TSX, was traveling west on Route 30 in the right lane. Unit No. 1 failed to properly clear the right lane of travel before changing lanes. Unit No. 1 sideswiped unit No. 2. Both vehicles came to final rest facing west on Route 30. No injuries were reported. A public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg did not identify the drivers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.