State police at Greensburg report that a Latrobe man was not injured when the vehicle he was driving at 6:43 p.m. Nov. 8 struck a deer on Route 30 near Sand Hill Road in Unity Township. According to police, the 2016 Nissan Altima, driven by Paul B. Urban, 67, was traveling in the right lane when the deer crossed in front of him.
State police at Greensburg arrested 37-year-old Justin Worthy after he was involved in a domestic assault with his wife at 4:46 a.m. Nov. 11, at a residence on Radebaugh Road in Grapeville, Hempfield Township. Police said Worthy resisted arrest, but was taken into custody and lodged in the Westmoreland County Prison.
State police at Greensburg are investigating a theft after a couple from Arona noticed 17 charges totaling $7,900 at Hard Rock Sportsbook on Nov. 7. The couple notified their bank on Nov. 8 and were issued a new debit card.
State police at Greensburg report that a 2014 Honda CR-V and 2013 Chrysler 200 collided at 11:43 p.m. Oct. 30 in the parking lot of the Live Pittsburgh Casino at Westmoreland Mall.
State police at Greensburg arrested Brian Uplinger, 46, of Wyano on suspicion of driving under the influence after crashing his 2017 Chevrolet C/K 2500 at 7:57 a.m. Oct. 25 on Pennsylvania Avenue in New Stanton. No other vehicles were involved.
State police at Greensburg arrested a 57-year-old Jones Mills woman after her 2021 Cadillac XT4 became disabled after she swerved to miss a deer in the road at 1 a.m. Oct. 31. According to police, they detected she was impaired and took her into custody on charges of suspicion of driving under the influence.
State police at Greensburg are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred at 7:17 a.m. Nov. 10 in Cook Township. According to police, unidentified individuals threw rocks through the rear windows of two vehicles belonging to a Stahlstown man on Old Distillery Road and then fled the scene. The incident caused $250 in damage to the two vehicles, a 2006 Honda LTD Element and a 2019 Subaru. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 724-832-3288.
State police at Greensburg report that two vehicles collided at 1:52 p.m. Nov. 14 just past the East Pittsburgh Street ramp on Route 30 in Hempfield Township. According to police, a 2002 Chevrolet Cavalier merged onto Route 30 from the ramp and attempted to merge into the far right lane into the center lane when it struck a 2019 Honda Civic, which had been traveling east in the center lane. Both vehicles sustained minor damage, but neither driver was injured.
State police at Greensburg report that Joan K. Mahanes, 78, of Greensburg was nearly choked by her seatbelt after she crashed her 2019 Buick Enclave into a culvert and was aided by witnesses to the one-vehicle crash that occurred at 6:03 p.m. Nov. 17 off of North Greengate Road in Hempfield Township. According to police, troopers helped witnesses free the woman from the car by holding open the door while they pulled her out of the vehicle. She was transported from the scene by ambulance and taken to Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital for treatment of minor injuries. Grapeville Volunteer Fire Department also assisted on the scene.
State police at Greensburg report that a 2018 Hyundai Elantra and 2012 Honda Civic collided at 1 p.m. Nov. 16 in the parking lot of Walmart in Hempfield Township. Both vehicles sustained minor damage in the accident.
State police at Greensburg report that a 2014 Chrysler Town & Country minivan struck a building at 10:47 a.m. Nov. 15 in the Shop ‘n Save plaza in Youngwood. According to the report, the driver was pulling into a parking space in front of Advanced Auto Parts when the driver’s foot slipped off the brake, causing the vehicle to travel forward and hit the building. No one was hurt.
State police at Greensburg arrested two people from Ruffs Dale following a report of a theft at 9:39 a.m. Nov. 3 in New Stanton. According to the report, the suspects, identified as 39-year-old Jesse Francis and 42-year-old Michael Gibbs, are accused of stealing $900 in cash from one victim and $1,803 from another.
State police at Greensburg have arrested Pamela Smith, 50, of Latrobe for pointing a loaded firearm at two people at 7:01 p.m. Oct. 30 on Route 982 in Mount Pleasant Township. According to the report, Smith pointed the weapon at the victims’ heads before driving off in a 2017 Chevrolet Spark. Smith was observed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident.
State police at Greensburg report a verbal argument between a 19-year-old man, an 83-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman, all from Jeannette, turned physical when 19-year-old shoved the older man and spit in his face, and then the woman shoved the 19-year-old. Before police arrived, the 19-year-old fled the scene by vehicle.
State police at Indiana report a 2005 Dodge Neon struck a guide rail after swerving to avoid several deer in the road at 6:22 p.m. Nov. 14 on Water Street in Center Township, Indiana County. After the accident, the driver drove approximately a quarter mile to the Ideal Market parking lot, where the driver said she stopped because she was uncomfortable driving a long distance without a headlight and loose bumper. The car was towed from the scene to 119 Auto.
State police at Indiana report that in the course of an investigation into a window being damaged in a shooting accident at 1:45 p.m. Oct. 30 in East Wheatfield Township, Indiana County, troopers discovered a man involved was illegally in possession of a firearm ad had several active warrants. Police learned that Kevin Cooper Jr., 31, of Seward is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a past criminal record. He was charged and lodged in the Indiana County Jail. His firearms were also seized. Damage to the window was assessed at $185.
State police at Indiana are investigating the theft of merchandise from JCPenney at Indiana Mall on Nov. 16. According to the police, a man was seen exiting the store with a cart full of merchandise and made a threatening gesture with a handgun towards a bystander who was entering the store. According to the bystander, the man didn’t unholster or point the weapon at anyone. The suspect is described as an Hispanic male with a teardrop tattoo under one eye and was reported to be wearing khaki pants, a gray sweatshirt, boots and a tan coat. He was accompanied by two unidentified women. All three fled in a black Dodge Avenger sedan after loading the stolen merchandise into the vehicle. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Tpr. Nicholas Smith at 724-357-1960.
State police at Indiana are investigating the theft of a jar of medical marijuana, valued at $65, and $18 in quarters on Nov. 3 during a burglary at a home on Salt Street in Saltsburg, Indiana County.
State police at Indiana report that someone damaged two 16-inch Sumitomo tires (valued at $200) on a teal Mazda hatchback, which belonged to a 20-year-old Indiana man, between 12 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Nov. 14 in Rayne Township, Indiana County.
