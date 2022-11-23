Wildlife crash in Loyalhanna Twp.

State police at Kiski Valley report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 20 at 6:31 p.m. on County Road, east of Patton Road, in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, 22-year-old Carlyn E. Kehew of Saltsburg was operating a 2008 Hyundai Elantra east on County Road when she swerved to avoid a deer. The car traveled off of the south shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree. The car came to final rest facing east. The car sustained minor damage. Kehew was wearing a seatbelt and did not report any injuries. PSP Kiski Valley was assisted at the scene by members of the Saltsburg Volunteer Fire Department. The vehicle was towed by private means.