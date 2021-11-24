State police at Greensburg are investigating an incident on Oct. 1, where a Hempfield Township man who was duped into sending $7,500 to an unknown actor, who he believed was a woman from Spain who needed the money to emigrate to the United States.
A 32-year-old Ligonier woman is in jail following a domestic dispute that occurred at 8:39 p.m. Nov. 14 at a residence on Denali Drive in Unity Township, according to state police at Greensburg. Troopers were called to the home by a 37-year-old man, who had locked himself in the bathroom to get away from his girlfriend. The man suffered some sort of injury in the altercation. The female, who was not identified by police, was arrested for simple assault and harassment.
State police at Greensburg responded to Macy’s at Westmoreland Mall for a report of a theft by an employee of the store at 2:22 p.m. Nov. 9. According to the report, the employee rung up nine pieces of clothing, then voided the transaction, before giving the items to an unidentified customer. After being confronted by security personnel at the store, the employee fled the scene prior to state police arriving. The employee was arrested and charged with retail theft. The customer who left the store with the stolen items has not been identified, according to police. The items stolen included men’s clothing items valued at $149.91.
Commented