Domestic dispute in Ligonier Twp.
The Ligonier Valley Police Department on Nov. 18 at 10:26 p.m. responded to a domestic dispute at 2739 U.S. Route 30 in Ligonier Township for a report of a male yelling he was going to shoot a woman. According to the report, the actor, 37-year-old Adam John Burkhart, was holding a gun to the victim’s head threatening to kill her. He struck the victim’s face causing injury to her face and forehead, which required medical treatment. Burkhart was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, possession of a stolen firearm and prohibited possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Burkhart was lodged in Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bond.
Police: Man thought he was ‘chased by zombies’ in LigonierThe Ligonier Valley Police Department on Nov. 20 at 5:08 a.m. were dispatched to the area of Giant Eagle for a male who called 911 stating he was being chased by zombies. Officers found the subject who was identified as 23-year-old Tyler Hulbert of Ligonier. Hulbert was in possession of a small amount of cocaine and intoxicated. Charges are pending.
Underage drinking charges filed
The Ligonier Valley Police Department on Nov. 18 at 3:09 a.m. observed three juveniles walking on state Route 711. When approached by officers, they noticed two of the three juveniles had been drinking, according to the report. Citations for underage drinking were filed.
New Derry man leads police on chase
A New Derry man is out on bail after he led officers on a chase through Latrobe and Derry Township, leading the Pennsylvania State Police to deploy tire deflation devices. The roughly 5-mile pursuit began when Latrobe Police attempted to stop a black Acura with a registration plate that did not match the vehicle. At one point during the chase, the driver, 21-year-old Anthony Bedont, lost control and wrecked the car into an electrical fence. Bedont continued fleeing from police before PSP troopers deployed spike strips and got the vehicle to finally stop in the parking lot of Wicklow Logistics at 314 Pittsburgh St. in New Derry. Bedont was booked into Westmoreland County Prison for fleeing an officer, recklessly endangering another person and numerous traffic violations but has since posted bail.
Burglary in Derry Township
State police at Kiski Valley report investigating at burglary Nov. 2 at 3:25 p.m. at a U.S. Route 22 residence in Derry Township. According to the report, a lockbox containing $2,000 was stolen from the bedroom of a known 18-year-old male and known 17-year-old female. Anyone with information is asked to please contact investigating trooper J. Abernathy at 724-697-5780.
Noise complaint in Loyalhanna Twp.
State police at Kiski Valley report citing 52-year-old Donna Wilkerson Warren for disorderly conduct (unreasonable noise) following an incident Nov. 18 at 4:05 a.m. at Pine Garden Apartments along state Route 981 in Loyalhanna Township. According to the report, Warren appeared “in a public place manifestly under the influence of alcohol or a controlled substance.”
Crash in East Huntingdon Township
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 19 at 2:20 p.m. on Buttermore Road in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, 31-year-old Briana N. Smith of Donegal was operating a 2018 Mitsubishi Outlander north on Buttermore Road and negotiating a left curve on the roadway. Due to icy road conditions, the vehicle crossed over the southbound travel lane, struck a guide rail and came to final rest at the point of impact with functional front end damage. Smith was transported to Frick Hospital for suspected minor injuries. A 6-year-old female passenger in a booster seat was also transported to the medical facility but was not injured, according to PSP Greensburg.
Two-vehicle crash on SR819
State police at Greensburg report investigating a two-vehicle crash Nov. 19 at 7:14 p.m. on state Route 819 at its intersection with Bessemer Road in East Huntingdon Township. According to the report, unit No. 1 was a 2009 Audi A4 operated by 19-year-old Evan S. Greco of Scottdale. Unit No. 2 was a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado operated by 63-year-old Kimberly S. Bell of Mount Pleasant. The crash occurred as unit No. 1 was traveling northbound on Route 819 at its intersection with Bessemer Road. Unit No. 1 attempted to make a left turn onto Bessemer Road without proper clearance, at which time unit No. 2, which was traveling south on Route 819, was struck by unit No. 1. Due to the impact, unit No. 2 exited the west side of the roadway and came to final rest. Unit No. 1 came to final rest at the point of impact facing west. No injuries were reported as a result of the crash.
Charges filed after traffic stop
State police at Greensburg report conducting a traffic stop Nov. 4 at 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of Excela Health and Medical Park drives. The driver, who was operating a 2001 Ford Ranger, was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg. The male driver was stopped for driving while his license was DUI suspended. Through further investigation at the scene, troopers observed multiple summary offenses and an additional offense for operating a motor vehicle without an ignition interlock device were discovered. Charges were later filed with Magisterial District Court 10-2-08.
