Domestic dispute in Ligonier Twp.

The Ligonier Valley Police Department on Nov. 18 at 10:26 p.m. responded to a domestic dispute at 2739 U.S. Route 30 in Ligonier Township for a report of a male yelling he was going to shoot a woman. According to the report, the actor, 37-year-old Adam John Burkhart, was holding a gun to the victim’s head threatening to kill her. He struck the victim’s face causing injury to her face and forehead, which required medical treatment. Burkhart was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, terroristic threats, possession of a stolen firearm and prohibited possession of a firearm as a convicted felon. Burkhart was lodged in Westmoreland County Prison on $100,000 bond.