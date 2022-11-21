Wreck at Hempfield Square

State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 16 at 9:16 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with Hempfield Square in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 26-year-old Michael D. Hays of Greensburg was operating a 2012 Ford Escape west on Route 30 and attempted to make a left turn onto Hempfield Square. The vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions and Hays lost control. The Ford traveled off of the roadway and hit the embankment on the southwest side of the intersection. As a result of this crash, the vehicle was stuck on the embankment at this location and recovered by Greensburg Towing. Hays was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to PSP Greensburg for chemical breath testing.