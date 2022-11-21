Wreck at Hempfield Square
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 16 at 9:16 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with Hempfield Square in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 26-year-old Michael D. Hays of Greensburg was operating a 2012 Ford Escape west on Route 30 and attempted to make a left turn onto Hempfield Square. The vehicle was traveling too fast for conditions and Hays lost control. The Ford traveled off of the roadway and hit the embankment on the southwest side of the intersection. As a result of this crash, the vehicle was stuck on the embankment at this location and recovered by Greensburg Towing. Hays was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence and transported to PSP Greensburg for chemical breath testing.
Disorderly conduct in Hempfield Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating disorderly conduct Nov. 16 at 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Industrial Park and Georges Station roads in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 62-year-old Bradley Baumgardner of Morris was observed actively urinating onto U.S. Route 30 while between a truck and trailer in daylight conditions. A citation was later filed with Magisterial District Court No. 10-2-01.
Shoplifting at Unity Twp. Walmart
State police at Greensburg report investigating retail theft Nov. 3 at 7:45 a.m. at Walmart, 100 Colony Lane, Unity Township. According to the report, Walmart employees identified 22-year-old Matthew James and 18-year-old Chevelle Kovatch, both of Hostetter, as having been in the store multiple times over the past month. Each time inside, they would reportedly remove various items from packaging and depart without paying for the items. Charges were later filed with Magisterial District Court No. 10-2-08. Items stolen include blemish wipes valued at $4.47, face cream valued at $18.34 and cleansing towels valued at $3.88.
Man charged with public drunkenness
State police at Greensburg report filing public drunkenness charges following an incident Oct. 29 at 2:02 p.m. at Hostetter Hotel, 1160 Murray Ave., Unity Township. According to the report, 56-year-old Carl Prewett caused a disturbance while intoxicated. Citations were later filed with Magisterial District Court No. 10-2-08.
Weather-related crash reported
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 17 at 7:38 a.m. in the vicinity of 231 Willow Crossing Road in Hempfield Township. According to the report, 18-year-old Anthony J. Shook of Greensburg was operating a 2003 Ford F-150XLT north on Willow Crossing Road and lost control of the vehicle due to ice roadway conditions. The Ford exited the roadway on the western shoulder and struck a utility pole. The truck sustained severe damage and was inoperable. No injuries were reported.
Three-vehicle crash in Unity Twp.
State police at Greensburg report investigating a three-vehicle crash Nov. 18 at 1:29 p.m. on U.S. Route 30 at its intersection with St. Vincent Drive in Unity Township. According to the report, vehicles involved were a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado (unit No. 1), a 2010 Honda Accord (unit No. 2) and a 2014 BMW 428I (unit No. 3). The chain reaction crash occurred as unit No. 1, being directly behind unit No. 2, failed to stop and remain stopped at the posted traffic signal. The driver of unit No. 1 told police he looked in his mirror at a cargo item that he thought had shifted. During this time, his vehicle struck unit No. 2, which forced unit No. 2 forward, striking unit No. 3. All vehicles were later driven from the scene. Drivers were not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg. Troopers were assisted at the scene by members of Mutual Aid Ambulance Service, and the Marguerite and Youngstown Whitney volunteer fire departments.
Crash reported on Humphrey Road
State police at Greensburg report investigating a one-vehicle crash Nov. 17 at 7:57 a.m. on Humphrey Road at its intersection with Linda Drive in Hempfield Township. According to the report, a 2017 Toyota RAV4 was traveling north on Humphrey Road and went over an area of ice on the roadway, which caused the vehicle to exit the east shoulder. The vehicle then continued over a small landscaping wall and damaged a fence. The vehicle sustained minor damages and was later driven from the scene. The driver was not identified in a public information release report filed by PSP Greensburg.
Items stolen from SUV
State police at Greensburg report investigating the theft of items from a motor vehicle Sept. 3 at 6 p.m. at a Scenery Lane location in Unity Township. According to the report, a known 53-year-old Mableton, Georgia, resident told police someone in the area entered her vehicle and removed multiple items, including a Citi Bank card. The victim later observed fraudulent charges on the card in excess of $200. The vehicle involved was a Ford Explorer.
